KR (Matthes)

I had heard that Ken Roczen didn't take the required WADA test after his Austrailian round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) race until maybe three or four days afterwards. It didn't make a lot of sense to me because, yeah you just can't refuse a test—it's the same as failing and as we've learned when FIM/WADA was in our SX series, they don't seem like the type of organization to just be like "Okay, cool don't take the test". That's not how these things work, refusing a test is the same as failing it and sanctions would be imposed including not awarding Kenny the FIM World SX title.

So I reached out to a couple of people close to the situation that week and was assured that although Ken's agent Steve Astephen wasn't happy and maybe didn't act the most professionally about it, Kenny did take the test. In fact, one person told me Roczen was laughing about it and didn't seem angry or put off by this request. So knowing that you can't really refuse a test, knowing that two people I trust that are really close to the situation told me he did take the test, there was no story there in my opinion and I moved on. Was I in the room when Roczen peed into a bottle? No, but neither were the people saying he didn't take the test and also, use the logic of you just can't refuse an FIM drug test.

I like Steve Astephen, also, but my people over there definitely didn't think he handled himself well and it reflected on Roczen which is where this whole story came from. Unfortunate really because his actions and the delay in testing Roczen is why this whole story came out!

Because of Kenny's many surgeries on his arms over the years, we've seen him have immune system reactions in the course of a year. Ken Roczen does seem to get run down, sick, or whatever a lot—this is a fact. And it's an immune system thing, unfortunate for him for sure but to even win races and come back is remarkable. So when Steve is talking in his Weege interview about pill bottles with no labels, I've been told it's basically cancer drugs for people with low immune systems and it's all prescribed by a doctor and that yes, there was a label on it.

Also, look for Roczen to sign a deal Monday with the HEP Motorsports Suzuki guys where he'll ride out of a truck with Progressive insurance and the teams 250 guys and then the other truck will be Kyle “Chizz” Chisholm and whomever they get to replace the injured Brandon Hartranft, who looks to be out for a while due to a bad crash that he'll fully recover from.

CHASING ORANGE (Matthes)

There's high belief in the industry that Chase Sexton will be going over to the Red Bull KTM team for 2024, we've been saying this on the PulpMX Show for months and although the people I talk to say nothing is signed yet (because legally nothing can be signed), it's going to happen as soon as it possibly can. I don't believe it's a money thing, I think it was Chase being unsatisfied during 450SX with his bike’s performance and the belief that Jett Lawrence will soon be the "top guy" on the Red Riders. Our sport is funny like that, used to be the greatest riders were all on the same team (Honda in mid-‘80s for example) and heck, even when I was at Yamaha, before Chad Reed put it on another level, the team of Tim Ferry, David Vuillemin, and Reed were all considered on the same level.

But riders like to be "the guys" on their teams and I think Sexton's move to KTM was because of wanting to be the guy and also a bike performance thing. I do wonder though, once Honda got his bike better, if during the 450 championship this season he was doubting himself a bit about the decision. It also lines up with KTM committing to Cooper Webb for just one more season where most of us expect him to head to Star Yamaha for 2024.

Roczen's deal to go from RCH Suzuki to factory Honda HRC was done before Anaheim 1 that season and this one tops that for sure! Chase himself will have lots of incentive to keep winning in 2023, he'll have kickers built into his deal for wins and titles so it's not like he'll mail it in. The Honda guys want to keep winning for obvious reasons so I wouldn't look for much to change on the Sexton/Honda relationship really.