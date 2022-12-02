Obviously, you were in Paris for more than just that. Tell me about the experience of riding for Valentin Teillet’s team and what you thought of the whole two nights of racing?

I’ve known Valentin for a long time. I’ve raced him a lot in the German [Supercross] stuff. When the option came up to go race, there was an option on a 250 or a 450. It was a little bit more money to ride a 250 so I said, “Okay, I’ll ride that.” I haven’t ridden one since 2020. So it was a little strange in that sense. I didn’t bring suspension or anything. We were struggling there quite a bit. But it was a lot of fun! I’ve never been able to do the Paris Supercross so that was a first time for me. Honestly it was my favorite one I’ve done in Europe yet. It was cool. I’ve always liked the two days of racing. I don’t understand why we don’t do that here. But yeah, it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it. I got my butt smoked, but I enjoyed every minute of it.

You said it was your favorite event you’ve done in Europe, how does it compare to the German Supercross races? Is the vibe just bigger and greater and there’s just more stuff going on and that’s what makes it better?

Yeah, it just felt more fun. The German stuff, it’s pretty jam packed. And it was also nice that everyone just qualified for the mains, you know? So there was no pressure in that sense. You could just show up and do your job and not have to worry about, “Oh we’ve got to get through the heat.” Just the atmosphere and everything, it just seemed a lot bigger. The stadium is a lot bigger, so the track is a little bigger as well. Times were still super low but just the feel of it felt more real than like a little arenacross in the German stuff. It was cool. I enjoyed it.

With the atmosphere there, the crowds seem to really get into it whether you’re in Germany or France. Is that kind of cool to compare US Supercross and the crowds we have here versus what they have there?

Yeah, the crowds to me didn’t seem a whole lot different than the States. They’re a little bit louder and you’re allowed to have more air horns and stuff like that. In that sense, it was louder. But it was a small stadium, you know? It’s still not very big, so the amount of people is still a lot smaller than the States. But it was cool. I thoroughly enjoyed it. I thought the fans were cool. They all seemed to be super excited that we were all there, which was good to see. When you’re in the States, it just kind of seems like people are there and then they leave. Over there they seem a little bit more engaging.

How did the deal come together to ride for Pipes Motorsports Group in WSX?

I had a couple of offers to go [from other teams] but honestly the money was just so low that I was like, “Nah, I’m good.” For being over there for a week to basically race for, I’m not going to say pennies, but it was pretty low, it just didn’t seem worth it to me. Other teams wanted to take a percentage of my winnings and I was like, “So, say you have a bad weekend, you’re making less than you make here in the States.” Everyone had a different number, and it was just odd to me, so I thought, “Nah, I’m good. I’ll skip it this year.” And then, I still wasn’t even riding yet, like I was still moving into a home down here in Florida, and Dustin [Pipes] called me one day when I was at Lowe’s and said, “Hey we need a rider.” And I was like, “Uh okay!” He offered good start money, so I was going to get good money to show. Then right when I was getting ready to fly over to California to test the bike, I got COVID, so I didn’t get to ride again. So I put like two days of riding in like three or four months before I went to Cardiff. They just needed someone to show up in Cardiff because [Brandon] Hartranft wasn’t going to be ready, and I flew over.