Absolutely. Was the XC2 option kind of the only one that was realistically available? Would you want to go to XC1, or you’re okay with where you’re at?

My deal is one-year XC2, one-year XC1. So, in 2024 I’ll be in XC1. For me, it was super important to have a year not racing the 450. The 450 is a lot in the woods. It’s a lot anywhere, but it’s a lot in the woods. To learn on that level, in my mind that’s like asking Ben Kelley or Stu Baylor to go race 450 supercross, which is not realistic. So, for me, I’m trying to learn and enjoy my time as well. I’ve had some hankering for the 250 ever since I left the 250 class, so it just kind of all made sense. I felt like jumping in at the deep end was not the right decision for any of us, and they agreed.

On the topic of building a little bit, how is everything with the back and your physical side of it?

My back has been pretty solid, I would say from March of last year, March or April. I really have not had any issues. Like I said, I’m in a place now where I can kind of grind into it and get back into some serious hours and stuff. I struggled a little bit. I got COVID at some point in March or April and just really struggled with some weird post symptoms. Finally got all that figured out and I’m in a better place with all that now. So, it’s been a long road back to health now, and with my back, but with that stuff as well. It’s been a weird year. I’ve enjoyed doing that ambassador work and going to different events and experiencing different things. But for me, there’s still just a hankering for racing at the highest level and winning.

Talking about your retirement in that regard, I think a lot of guys always say it’s tough to find that next passion or that next thing once you retire from racing at the highest level. So, has it been nice to find stability back into something that you can work for and can strive for?

Yeah, most definitely. Not only that though, for me, just the way things ended and with the whole scope of things, I just never felt done. I never felt like I got closure. My wife felt the same way. It wasn’t like we said it, but we both kind of knew that there was unfinished business or that we still had more to do in this arena. So, it’s a cool opportunity for me to have a little bit more lax schedule but still go racing at the highest level in off-road racing, which is GNCC, and get to do it on good equipment and with the right people and things in place. It was just a really good fit for us.

Outside of racing this past year or riding, you did a lot of different things. You trained Jack Chambers and a couple of other people. You also did the TV thing. How much of those things are you still going to try to keep doing in this new role for you?

So, Jack, we’ve been together for a year now. We kind of have a good understanding of how things go, how things work for me and for him. So, that’s a pretty simple thing. I’m going to keep that going. I think he’s in a good spot and can really maybe turn some heads this year. I’m going to stick around to see that through. The TV thing was just those four races that I did, because Leigh [Diffey] had to go to the Olympics. So, that kind of freed up that space. It was really hard. I won’t say that I didn’t enjoy it, because I enjoy learning and it was something completely new. Also not that I didn’t have respect before, but now I have so much. They make it look amazing, but the guys on the back end, there’s so much that people on the outside, me included before I did it, don’t realize about just how many things go into making a production. Also, the thing I was most blown away by is what it looks like when they send you the line-item sheet and it’s like 400-line items long, for every second of the show. It looks like this will never make TV, but they just do some magic. It’s crazy to see how well it comes out on the other side and how chaotic it is for the people on the back side. It was a really cool experience. But I think long-term I wouldn’t want to do that because it’s just a really high pressure, really high stress job. If you have the time, I guess if I had the time and it was my legit job to be able to put in the reps and put in the hours and get the coaching and the voice lessons and all that stuff that you need to do it properly, I guess I could do it. But definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life.