Cameron McAdoo wants it bad. He might want it too much! His process of improvement means he has to keep the drive and desire that brought him from unknown to factory rider and race winner, but also refine his riding to avoid mistakes.

He was looking good last year while fighting for the 250SX East Region crown until a crash on press day, when he wasn't even pushing, cost him big. He hopes to do better this year.

If you want to hear about mixing the drive, ambition, and emotion of wanting to win in the worst way, and what goes on in the mind of a young racer, listen in on this conversation with McAdoo and Jason Weigandt.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Leatt.