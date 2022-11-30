I think though when you are ambitious, and you’re an ambitious guy there’s no doubt about it, it's got to make you sleep better to be like, “Hey there’s something I can do to fix this to prevent it from happening,” as opposed to, “Oh man, what if this happens to me next year and all this work is for nothing,” it's got to help you to know that, “Okay, I learned something from that I can improve.” Instead of just leave it as a big mystery.

Totally. That’s like for me, I am a pretty big thinker, I think so much stuff through and everything. So, like probably early on in my career things that didn’t go my way or whether I lost a ride early on. Sometimes I was like, “Man this guy has a ride.” It's easy to, I guess, look at it and have a victim mindset. But for me if I just look at it as this is a product of me putting myself in this position, something that I’ve done along the way put me there. How do I prevent that or how do I be better at that, that is something that is super hard to be vulnerable with yourself in that way.

I will take it a step further where you’re not even taking it seriously until you were like 16 and now you are on Pro Circuit and you could win races any weekend, you could potentially win the title this year. That is an unbelievable position for someone like you to be in. But I would imagine you can’t really step back and tell yourself that because you don’t want to be complacent. So, tell me about wrestling with that, because you have already made it in a way compared to what your potential could have been. But how do you not rest on those laurels at all because I am sure you don’t want to.

Yeah, totally, that was actually something that was a little bit tough for me, I think it would have been 2021, because prior to 2021 I had only had two podiums ever, in supercross, outdoors anything. And then we started going into 2021, and you prep in the off-season, you do all this work and I felt like, “Yeah I can contend for race wins,” and, “Yeah, podiums each weekend.” But then I got six races in, and I had podiumed each race and I had the red plate and was fighting for the championship. Sometimes I would get third and it was hard because where I was a year ago, I would have been stoked on that, but I am getting super frustrated because I felt like I needed to win. It was kind of just that weird deal because third is a good result, but I am not in that position anymore. Now my work has paid off and I am in a position to where I can fight for wins. Especially as a competitor you evolve so much that you kind of lose sight of where you were, or, like this coming year it's not like, “We are going to be celebrating if you get a third,” because it's just how we evolve, I think as humans it's human nature. But it is cool sometimes I will just sit back even with my family because it is kind of like, “Holy crap who would have ever guessed we could make it this far.” But at the same time, I want so much more, I want to continue, I have so many goals, at all times.

I always figure it's got to be one of the toughest things in this sport because you don’t get to your position without being super ambitious, so because of that when somebody tells you eight years ago you are going to be living in California, training with Nick Wey, you’re on Mitch Peyton’s team, you could potentially win a title this year, and you are getting paid. Let’s be honest that’s cool. You probably would have been like, “Oh my God, that’s all I ever wanted that’s my dream come true, really it's going to be that good?” But when you are in that position you are probably not thinking about any of that, you’re probably just thinking, “I have to work even harder tomorrow, I’ve got to win either in January or February.” Like I don’t even know if you get to enjoy that, even though you know that’s amazing this life that you have.

Yeah, it's hard to because like you said if you would have told me that however many years ago, I would have been like, “Sign me up right now and that sounds like a life that has absolutely no problems and everything is perfect.” But here I am now, and I still have stresses just like everyone else that could be listening right now. I still stress about life things; I stress about you name it and I still want so much more. I think you will probably be able to realize how far I have come when my career is over, wherever I end up or however I do. Look where I started and look where I came to. But here I want to win a championship and I want to contend for multiple championships, I want to be a top 450 guy. I have all of these like all racers do or all competitors. So, it really hard to let it all sink in because you are always striving for more. It's normal life for even not athletes, it's hard to sit back and check it out because that’s what gets you better.