Justin Rodbell, Carson Mumford Suffer Separate Significant Training Injuries
As November comes to a close and December comes tomorrow, riders are ramping up ahead of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of this sport. Yesterday, we saw Justin Rodbell and Carson Mumford both posted separate, significant injuries.
Justin Rodbell
Rodbell finished 31st in the 2022 250SX West Region standings and 30th in the 450SX Class as he double dipped, competing in two 250SX main events and five 450SX main events. Then, the #55 finished 23rd in the 450 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
After bouncing around a few teams and bikes in 2022, Rodbell was set to compete on his own program in 2023 aboard a Husqvarna. Unfortunately, “Bellrod” announced on Instagram he has suffered a torn (right) Achilles tendon.
“Hey everyone I hate to make this post but last week before thanksgiving I ended up tearing my Achilles. Unfortunately it’s gonna be a slow Recovery and I will most likely miss supercross. I would like to take this time and apologize to all my sponsors and everyone who believes in me. Down but not out.😅💔 I’ll keep everyone updated on my recovery time. Till then I will be spending time with the people who matter the most to me.🤠”
Rodbell earned national #70 for 2023.
Warning, viewer discretion is advised on Rodbell’s sliding Instagram post.
Carson Mumford
While preparing for his second season aboard the Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki team, Mumford suffered a significant wrist injury. Mumford said his bike “blew up on a jump.” Mumford posted a photo on his social media, but warning, the picture is gruesome. Mumford typed out in an Instagram story:
“And just like that back to square 1 all that hard off-season work and unfortunately my bike blew up on a jump.”
After competing in eight main events, Mumford finished 12th in the 2022 250SX West Region with a season-best sixth at the San Diego Supercross. He suffered a broken foot at the finale and did not race it. then finished 17th in the 250 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after missing the first four rounds. Mumford earned national #52 for 2023.