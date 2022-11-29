Results Archive
MotoTees is Seeking Class A CDL Drivers for 2023 Supercross & Pro Motocross Season

November 29, 2022 9:00am | by:
The MotoTees team is currently accepting applications for transport drivers for the 2023 Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons. Serious inquiries only. 

All applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for position:

  • Driver must hold a current and valid class A, CDL license.
  • Driver must have at least 2 years’ experience on CDL license.
  • Driver must be at least 25 years of age.
  • Be able to lift 60 lbs.
  • Stand on your feet for 12 hours.
  • ELD proficient
  • Email proficient

    Responsibilities would include:

    • Driving transporter from event to event.
    • Loading/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer.
    • Managing staff for merchandise sales.

    Qualifications:

    • Honest Hard Worker
    • Ability to travel between January through October
    • Takes passion and pride in job
    • Works well with others, works as a team

    Please send resume to Rachel Mullins at rachel@mototees.com for more information.

    MotoTees
