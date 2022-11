FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I called up one of the big wigs at Kayaba (KYB) Bill Orr to talk about the state of suspension today, the air vs spring debate, his background in the sport, working at Honda on the production bikes, and more.

Listen to the podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.