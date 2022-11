Main image by Chelsea Adams

Over the weekend, the 51st annual THOR Mini O’s week-long amateur racing event concluded. The checkered flag waved for the final time as champions were crowned in in 44 different classes in supercross and in motocross.

Check out the top ten overall finishers in supercross.

Here are the top ten overall motocross finishes from each class. To view the full results, visit http://resultsmx.com/minio/class.asp?c=all&e=236&s=.

2022 Mini O's Motocross Results

125 (12-17) B/C