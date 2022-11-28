Matt Moss & Max Anstie Victorious at Round 3 of Australian Supercross Championship

The following press release is from the Australian Supercross Championship:

Moss And Anstie Star In Newcastle Supercross Thriller

In an eventful night of supercross action at the Newcastle Triple Crown, it was BBR 102 Motorsports Matt Moss and Team Honda HRC Australia’s Max Anstie who came away victorious, posting three strong results across the three main event format.

An always interesting format, the Triple Crown generated some great racing across the night, while the technical Newcastle track reached up and bit it’s fair share of racers throughout the night.

In what was a strong return to form, nine time Australian Supercross Champion Matt Moss took P1 after winning main event’s one and three, whilst Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dylan Wills posted a strong trio of results to land second overall and notch a career first SX1 podium.

With Justin Brayton and Aaron Tanti entering the night tied on points, Brayton employed a calculated approach to the night show, while a few mistakes from Tanti ended in a big crash during the second main event and a DNF for the third, which significantly hampers his 2022 title hopes.

SX1 Round 3 Provisional Points