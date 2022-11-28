Main image courtesy of Unlimited Sports MX

The 51st annual THOR Mini O’s wrapped up over the weekend. The week-long racing takes place over Thanksgiving week at Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida and draws in thousands of families who compete in supercross and/or motocross. Now that the week is done, families have hit the road and made the journey home. Seven different individuals took home unique awards.

Note, the details of each award is directly from the Mini O’s event page website: https://unlimitedsportsmx.com/events/thor-mini-os/awards-and-points/.

The unique awards winners: