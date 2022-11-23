KTM introduced their new fuel injected two-stroke KTM 250/300 to us during the summer months but recently we just got delivery of our 2023 300 SX. In this video we break down why this 300 has a four-stroke soul and why this could be your next new ride.

Eddie Laret also spins some laps and provides his feedback on the KTM.



Track: Cahuilla Creek Motocross

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

