AOMC: Under New (and Improved) Management
The Appalachian Offroad Motorsport Company—better known to most of us simply as AOMC—has made a tremendous name for itself in the off-road and moto community over the years, becoming the go-to source for a lot of us when it comes to online moto shopping. Are we biased because they’re based in West Virginia, much like our favorite moto publication? Maybe! But we’d be impressed by their selection, service, and overall vibe no matter where they set up shop.
Old-timers might remember AOMC in its previous incarnation as KTM-Parts.com, which launched in the prehistoric days of 2004 and largely serviced, as the name implied, brands under the KTM corporate umbrella. The company expanded, becoming a major online retailer—hence the name change—while also growing into a pillar of the local racing scene. AOMC offers a comprehensive “Rider Rep” program for racer sponsorship, hooking up new riders in the C class all the way to the upper echelons of the sport. They are the title sponsor of the WEXCR and Carolina Elite MX Series as well as supporting many other MX and off-road events across the country. If you’re a motocrosser, dual sporter, adventure rider, or off-road motorcyclist of any kind, they’ve got you covered.
Most importantly for our purposes, however, is the fact that AOMC is under new ownership—and that means big things are in store! The company has just moved down the road in Charleston, West Virginia, to a much larger facility, giving them much-needed room to stock and process more parts—and do so much more efficiently (not to mention more comfortably!). Now that they’re in their new spot, the next move is to completely rebuild AOMC.MX from the ground up. The plan is to make the website easier to navigate while also adding more interactivity—not to mention plenty of new parts and brands.
AOMC added Yamaha and Suzuki OEM parts in 2021, but when the new site launches in early 2023 it will add Can-Am and Seadoo. They’ll also begin expanding both OEM and aftermarket offerings for Japanese brands, which the gang at AOMC admits has been a weakness in the past. Well, not anymore.
If that’s not enough, AOMC—already heroes among the grassroots off-road and moto scene—is planning to greatly amplify its trackside presence. We can’t wait to see what’s next for AOMC.
To learn more, or to get an early start on your holiday shopping, head over to AOMC.MX.