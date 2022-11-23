AOMC: Under New (and Improved) Management

Most importantly for our purposes, however, is the fact that AOMC is under new ownership—and that means big things are in store! The company has just moved down the road in Charleston, West Virginia, to a much larger facility, giving them much-needed room to stock and process more parts—and do so much more efficiently (not to mention more comfortably!). Now that they’re in their new spot, the next move is to completely rebuild AOMC.MX from the ground up. The plan is to make the website easier to navigate while also adding more interactivity—not to mention plenty of new parts and brands.

AOMC added Yamaha and Suzuki OEM parts in 2021, but when the new site launches in early 2023 it will add Can-Am and Seadoo. They’ll also begin expanding both OEM and aftermarket offerings for Japanese brands, which the gang at AOMC admits has been a weakness in the past. Well, not anymore.

If that’s not enough, AOMC—already heroes among the grassroots off-road and moto scene—is planning to greatly amplify its trackside presence. We can’t wait to see what’s next for AOMC.

To learn more, or to get an early start on your holiday shopping, head over to AOMC.MX.

