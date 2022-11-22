Main image by Chelsea Adams
The 51st annual THOR Mini O’s has reached its mid-point. The supercross portion of the week-long amateur racing event has concluded, as champions in 44 different classes have been crowned and given their #1 plates and the packed facility has moved to the motocross portion. Now that the supercross racing has concluded, check out the SX results. Remember, RacerTV is broadcasting every moto from the week, starting at 7:30 a.m. Eastern each day. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch live.
Here are the top ten overall finishes from each class. To view the full results, visit http://resultsmx.com/minio/class.asp?c=all&e=235.
125 (12-17) B/C
250 A
250 B
250 B Limited
250 C
250 C Jr (12-17)
250 C Limited
250 Pro Sport
450 B
Check out the wild crash between Julien Beaumer and Krystian Janik! Luckily, both riders were okay afterwards.
Fox Racing’s Jordan Hoov captured the crash on video.
As did videographer Chris Post (@posty319 on Instagram)