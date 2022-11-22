Results Archive
The List 2022 Mini O's SX Results

November 22, 2022 1:30pm
by:

Main image by Chelsea Adams

The 51st annual THOR Mini O’s has reached its mid-point. The supercross portion of the week-long amateur racing event has concluded, as champions in 44 different classes have been crowned and given their #1 plates and the packed facility has moved to the motocross portion. Now that the supercross racing has concluded, check out the SX results. Remember, RacerTV is broadcasting every moto from the week, starting at 7:30 a.m. Eastern each day. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch live.

Here are the top ten overall finishes from each class. To view the full results, visit http://resultsmx.com/minio/class.asp?c=all&e=235.

125 (12-17) B/C

250 A

250 B

250 B Limited

250 C

250 C Jr (12-17)

250 C Limited

250 Pro Sport

450 B

Check out the wild crash between Julien Beaumer and Krystian Janik! Luckily, both riders were okay afterwards.

Fox Racing’s Jordan Hoov captured the crash on video.

As did videographer Chris Post (@posty319 on Instagram)

450 B Limited

450 C

450 C Limited

450 Pro Sport

51cc (4-6) Limited

51cc (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited

51cc (4-8) Limited

51cc (7-8) Limited

65 (7-11)

65cc (10-11)

65cc (10-11) Limited

65cc (7-9)

65cc (7-9) Limited

85cc (12-13)

85cc (12-13) Limited

85cc (9-11)

85cc (9-11) Limited

85cc (9-13)

CollegeBoy (16-24)

Girls (11-16)

Junior 25+

Masters 50+

Masters 55+

Mini Sr 1 (12-14)

Mini Sr 2 (13-15)

Mini-E (4-8)

Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C

Luke Fauser (KTM)
Luke Fauser (KTM) Chelsea Adams

Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C

Senior 40+

Senior 45+

Supermini 1 (12-15)

Landen Gordon (Kawasaki)
Landen Gordon (Kawasaki) Chelsea Adams

Supermini 2 (13-16)

Vet 30+

Vet 35+

Women 12+

  • Hannah Hodges (GasGas) Chelsea Adams
  • Hannah Hodges (GasGas) Chelsea Adams
The January 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now