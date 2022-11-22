Every fan of motocross and supercross has their favorite rider whether current or past. But what about the athletes at the top of the sport right now? Hear from riders like Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, and more as they explain who they idolized growing up. It's also interesting to see the generational shift between who the 450 class riders watched or saw versus some of the up and coming 250 class talent.

Film/edit: Donnie Southers

Main image courtesy of Simon Cudby.