“My goal was to get fourth!” he said in a recent edition of the Leatt Re-Raceables Podcast with Steve Matthes and Jason Weigandt. “Those three guys, Ricky, Chad and James, they were all so good and they were all up and comers. They were basically replacing me. I love the sport so much, those [three] guys were so great, the last thing I wanted to do was get in the way.”

McGrath raced assorted West Coast races, 12 in total, in 2005 and 2006.

“You know, the way I look at it, I retired for real as far as racing for points after the KTM situation,” said McGrath, who planned to switch to KTM for the 2003 season. But he never gelled with the bike, as KTM was still not ready for prime time in supercross. Instead, McGrath crashed at the test track and hurt his hip, then came back for the European rounds of the World Supercross Championship in December. He struggled, not even close to his old standards. Before Anaheim 1 of 2003, he decided to hang it up. In ’03, he would still show up at most of the races to ride a parade lap and salute the fans. But he was done as a racer.

“The next year (2004) I took the time to just cruise, figure out my deal, and I was still loving riding my dirt bike. The next year, I started testing for [Erik, Team Manager] Kehoe at Honda, and I was riding pretty good. So, I felt like, maybe I should ride a race or two? Because the way I retired, that wasn’t the way I had planned it in my head at all. It wasn’t good. So, I was riding good, feeling good, so it was just like, 'Let’s go and have some fun!'"

McGrath says he wasn’t even getting paid for the gig as a racer. He just wanted to do it. His return had the perfect retro touch, too, because he was back with Team Honda, the brand behind his first four championship seasons. And while the transition to four-strokes had begun, MC was still piloting a CR250R two-stroke.

“It was kind of the end of the era, phasing out two strokes,” McGrath explains. “So, the writing was on the wall for that. It wasn’t a big deal; I was just riding a test bike so they didn’t have to prep an extra race bike. I was riding the same bike I would ride at the test track.”

McGrath’s first few races were mixed. Anaheim 1, the first race back, was an all-time mud fest dubbed “The Perfect Storm.” McGrath admits he pulled off, because he says he came back to race, but not race in the mud! He did give the crowd some Showtime to cheer for, though, when he led the first lap of his heat race in the slop that night. By round three at Anaheim 2, he finished fifth, which would be his best of the seven races he rode in ’05.

He came back again in ’06, even better. By then, the four-stroke revolution was nearly complete in supercross, so MC gave the two-stroke the perfect send off, holeshotting the main event in Phoenix. Two-strokes weren’t supposed to be able to get starts anymore...but this was The King!

“In Phoenix, I raced the two-stroke, and I would consider this the last holeshot ever for a two-stroke,” he says. “They had the split lane start and I came out with the lead. Then I did the full Guy Cooper, which was to do a trick on the first lap. I did a big Nac-Nac on the triple on the first lap, right in front of [Ernesto] Fonseca [teammate], which was probably not the smartest move. But I knew I wasn’t going to win the race, but I figured I should at least make it memorable!

“I finished fourth that night, which felt like a win, because I wasn’t going to beat the other three guys, Reed, Carmichael and Stewart.”