Having Villopoto and Weimer around makes for pure comedy. They’re super tight from all their years as Monster Energy Kawasaki teammates and also training together with Aldon Baker. These guys are hilarious and, because I’ve been around them so much, I’d like to say I’m friends with them as well. I’m not sure we were ever serious at any point during the two and a half days we were there and after each night, there was a gathering in the restaurant for some beers and more laughs. Really, think about it: two full days of riding and crap talking followed by food and beers, at a lodge? Does it get much better?

As much as this pains me to admit, Villopoto was surprising. I know he’s pretty good at motocross and supercross but whether it was endurocross or off-road climbing or whatever, he had that stuff down easy. Like, he’s shorter and one “might” think his moto accomplishments might not transfer to slow single-track up and down mountains, across roots and all that but it did. He was very good and even Sullivan was surprised. Of course we told him this and now he wants an endurocross-only ride for like $500,000 a year.

Before this event, I didn’t know Rory Sullivan at all. But he was awesome, even after he told me that, "I didn’t think I’d like you, but I do," which was also something I hear from my wife every now and then. And many others. Rory is a great rider and you can tell he’s a teacher, he’s very patient and also a funny guy.

The Gold Creek Lodge is pretty sick and I highly recommend it for a fun getaway for anyone that’s into doing outdoor stuff. The e-bike ride I went on after the second day of riding was great also. They can build you whatever program you’d like to do, for example, Weimer and RV went out wake-boarding after day one.

Watch the video for more of what went on and yeah, a good time was had by all. Thanks to Motosport.com, Yamaha, Gold Creek Lodge, and everyone involved in making the latest Driven to Ride video become an actual “dream to ride” video.