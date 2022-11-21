After our initial video on the all-new 2023 Yamaha YZ450F where Kris Keefer got his first impressions at the GOAT Farm, Keefer is back for a second video on the machine. In this video, Keefer is joined by Steve Matthes, who spins some laps on the all-new bike and provides his feedback on the machine. Having time on the machine on soft and rutted East Coast dirt, Keefer compares that to the familiar hills and bumps of Glen Helen Raceway.

If you missed the in-depth initial impressions video from Keefer, make sure to check it out.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

Kris kefer and steve matthes in action on the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F