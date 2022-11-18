Results Archive
EnduroCross
Boise
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Albany
Fri Nov 18
Articles
Upcoming
EnduroCross
Reno
Sat Nov 19
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Albany
Fri Nov 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Live Coverage of 2022 Mini O’s on RacerTV (Saturday 11/19 Through Saturday 11/26)

November 18, 2022 10:45am | by:
Watch: Live Coverage of 2022 Mini O’s on RacerTV (Saturday 11/19 Through Saturday 11/26)

RacerTV will produce live coverage from the 2022 THOR Mini O's at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 19, 2022 and running all the way through Saturday, November 26. You can follow along with the racing throughout each day with RacerTV. View the coverage times below.

Results from the 2022 THOR Mini O's:

LIVE TIMING AND SCORING FROM THE 2022 MINI O'S 

RESULTS FROM THE 2022 MINI O'S

RacerTV SX/MX Broadcast Schedule

* Schedule is tentative and may change due to unforeseen circumstances or weather conditions; check @unlimitedsportsmx for the latest updates.

For more information on the event, visit unlimitedsportsmx.com and follow the event on social media @unlimitedsportsmx and RacerTV.com.

Saturday (Supercross) | November 19, 2022

Sunday (Supercross) | November 20, 2022

Monday (Supercross) | November 21, 2022

Tuesday (Supercross) | November 22, 2022

Wednesday (Motocross) | November 23, 2022

Thursday (Motocross) | November 24, 2022

Friday (Motocross) | November 25, 2022

Saturday (Motocross) | November 26, 2022

Main Image courtesy of Cole Beach

Read Now
January 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now