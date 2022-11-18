Our man Filthy Phil Nicoletti is deep into the grind toward Anaheim 1, as all signs point to him racing 250SX West for the Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha team. It between sessions where he visits the heart rate red zone and blacks out, Phil will take emails from you and provide the most honest answers in the paddock. Phil don't care!
Mack
Whats your opinion on the whole banning gas bikes by 2030 or whatever and having ebike only mx tracks. Do you think we will ever see ebike professional races for indoors and outdoors in the near future?



Mack,
I’m going to be honest, I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen. Now, making that happen by 2030 might be a bit of a stretch. I just look at how much the bikes have changed the past seven years until now. Yeah, they have changed for sure, but to take this next seven years and say everything will be electric? I don’t know! That to me seems like a bit of a long shot. But who know, I might be way out in left field. My 2015 JGR 450 wasn’t to far off of the 2022 model as far as innovation. Yeah, chassis and motor stuff had changed, but nothing to the leaps and bounds of a full electric bike. But like I said, I might be shot out. We could all be hearing crickets come A1 in 2030. You all better cheer and boo really loud because that's all we're gonna have.
Phil,
I loved your response to my question about handguards, so here’s another one.
Vince Friese. At the WSX event in Australia it seems to me that there should be some type of fallout as a result of unethical conduct on the part of Friese. Did he lose his ride? There has been no announcement from the team in question. What will be the response from the FIM? Suspension? The FIM needs to state its position on the matter, this is not going to simply be forgotten. The other riders? At A1 in January when it is time for practice and qualifying, if Friese is there to ride, why should other riders be expected to put themselves at risk by being on the track at the same time as this guy? The sport needs clarification of this issue before A1 or this might end badly. What are your thoughts?
Centerpunch
Centerpunch,
I mean, I don’t even know anymore. Where do you cross the line and where don’t you? I’m sure Vince still has a ride. Why wouldn’t he? He’s actually a good fricken rider. I’m just missing the thought process and due diligence on some of the decision making. It doesn’t make sense to me. Like at all! At some point people will take it into the own hands. If officials can’t see the difference between “on purpose” and just “normal racing” then idk what to tell you. That’s why I feel, when it comes to penalties and rules like this, it needs to be done by a racer, who is experienced in those sort of positions and understands the dynamics on the ground floor level. SOMEONE WHO HAS ACTUALLY BEEN ON THE TRACK! Someone who can call bullshit when someone says “I’m sorry, I missed my brake” or “ I’m sorry, my front tucked”. Only a true racer would know that. Someone who has been around the block before. Here's the problem: nine times out of ten, the rider will say "Sorry I didn’t mean actually mean it." Trust me. I've had dudes say it right to my face after they pull a dumbass move. I have more respect for the guy that says F$&@ $$$ yeaaa I smashed your dumbass. There is always the first initial pissed off moment when you ask WTF were you doing? Then the second pissed off moment comes when they said they didn’t mean it…….because everyone knows…..
Phil!
You’re riding with JMart this year? What’s that gonna be like?
Alabama Slim
Alabama Slim,
Not going lie, Jerma and I have had our differences in life no doubt. But it’s been great having to practice and train with again. He has the same mentality as me. He comes from the school of hard knocks as well. He has thick skin and can handle being mentally beat down. I don't mean the constant shit talk between the boys, I mean the complete mental and physical war you put yourself through to prepare for racing at the highest level. He doesn’t crumble. So for me to be around him is awesome because because my mentality is similar. Obviously he’s faster and much more accomplished, but it’s a good vibe. We have been banging out motos, and it’s been great. I’m excited for the year. As for the shit talk part, don't worry. There has been plenty of banter already!