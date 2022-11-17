Tickets on Sale for 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Give the Gift of Moto This Holiday Season with Tickets to the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Tickets Now on Sale for All 11 Rounds of Upcoming Summer Campaign

Just in time for the holiday buying season, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, America’s premier outdoor national pro motocross series. The 51st anniversary season will consist of 11 rounds, beginning over the Memorial Day holiday weekend on Saturday, May 27, in Southern California. Fans can give the gift of moto with a purchase of tickets to one of the sport’s most storied and iconic events by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship season serves as the centerpiece of The SuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM (SMX), a new 31-race series that encompasses 17 rounds of Monster Energy Supercross in the winter, 11 rounds of Pro Motocross in the summer, and the introduction of a three-round SMX World Championship Playoff in the fall. The SMX World Championship combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Individual champions will continue to be crowned in both Supercross and Pro Motocross, while a third champion will emerge in both the 250 Class and 450 Class for the SMX World Championship, with title-winning bonuses of $500,000 and $1 million, respectively, awarded to the sport’s ultimate champions.

“We are incredibly excited for the summer that lies ahead. The 2023 season is set to be one of the most important in the history of motorcycle racing with the introduction of the SuperMotocross World Championship, where the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will carry even more significance as an integral element of the new season-long playoff format,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Attending a National is a truly unique and memorable experience for any race fan, with unprecedented access to the athletes and a day loaded with action from start to finish. You’d be hard pressed to find a better value in motorsports and tickets to Pro Motocross make for an ideal gift for the enthusiast in your life.”