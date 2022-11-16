“I’m ready to take another step this year and for me that is winning a title,” declared Sexton. “I want to go out there and win multiple races and be on the podium a lot. You have to come in with small goals and focusing on myself. Race wins and podium finishes, that’s the first priority for 2023. I am definitely confident that I have what it takes. Eli is going to be good. This is going to be a stacked field in 2023, so I’m definitely going to have to be on my game, but like I said, I’m confident in my ability and my fitness and my mentality. I can be a supercross champion so I’m going to work my butt off this off-season and put it all on the table in 2023. I’m just stoked to be back racing in January and back in a stadium. Everyone loves supercross, so I’m just stoked to go out there and race and I’m going to give it my all.”

As Sexton says, the 2023 contender list is indeed stacked, including not just Tomac and Sexton but the surging Jason Anderson, who logged arguably the best season of his career in 2022 with Monster Energy Kawasaki. Cooper Webb, the 2019 and 2021 450SX Champion, surely aims for a bounce back season in 2023. The list goes on. Many can win. Eli Tomac, though, will enter the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as, indisputably, the best, most decorated supercross racer on earth. He is the defending champion of both series. Keen to win yet another title before he calls time on his career, Tomac is quite aware that Chase Sexton will be a force to be reckoned with.

“Yeah, Chase is going to be one of my top competitors, if not the guy,” says Tomac. “He’s going to a strong guy in supercross, that’s for sure. Everyone knows that he has the speed and now he is going to have a little more experience under his belt, so I’ve got to always keep digging for more myself. He’ll be on everyone’s radar at this point, and he’ll be there to stay for the time being.”

So, can one Eli Tomac and his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Yamaha YZ450F go out into the National Football League and Major League Baseball stadiums of the United States of America and win it all once again in 2023?

“I think so,” he nodded, quietly confident. “I’ll never underestimate the competition, whoever it is. I have a new motorcycle coming in and I think it’s going to be a great step. The Yamaha YZ450 is going to be all-new and I’m excited for that and I’m excited to develop that bike and I’ll do everything I can to defend that number one plate.”