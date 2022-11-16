That’s where you were. Are they going to give you the side plate off of your bike, we’re trying to get that right? As a souvenir.

Yeah, I’m trying to take something back because I ran the #12 this weekend, which is my real number, not my AMA number. So, I am trying to take either a front or a side plate just because it would be a cool souvenir. It was my first time here too.

Didn’t go the way you wanted it to, it got better, you got eighth in that last one I think, which was your best of the night. What was the deal?

I haven’t rode 250’s since 2020, I wanted to get more time on it before coming but that didn’t end up happening. The bike was stock starting the weekend and the suspension was pretty soft, but we made some tweaks and it got a little bit better.

Did you bring suspension?

No I didn’t.

You came to Paris and didn’t bring suspension. And then the track was one of the gnarlier Paris events we’ve had.

Well if you looked at last year, I was thinking I was going to be all right because the whoops weren’t so big, like it’d be okay.

Yeah because [Tony] Cairoli and [Romain] Febvre were here so they made a tame track.

Yeah, misjudged on that one, the whoops were probably bigger than I’ve ever seen. But I trust Valentin [Teillet], this is his team, I have raced with him a lot on judgment, he even said all of the guys here have been complaining about their suspension being too soft. They race the French stuff and it’s harder packed tracks so they want it a little softer. So, a little bit there but they made a few changes for the racing tonight and the bike was way better. My starts were awful all weekend, but I think I got a 12-11, should have got a tenth the last moto last night but I crashed with two laps to go, got 14th. And then 11-8-8 tonight so, better. The 250 class is suicidal. People dive bomb you all the time, like that pass is going to make a thousand-dollar difference and I am just, "Listen I want to go home," you know? But all in all, great weekend. I got engaged on Friday night, so that was icing on the cake.