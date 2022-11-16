Main image by Christophe Desmet

Now that all the racing is complete until the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship opener at Anaheim 1 Supercross, the Ken Roczen sweepstakes will fully take shape in the coming weeks. The German rider’s time with Honda HRC appears to be over, although we are far from knowing where the #94 will land and what brand of motorcycle he will be racing at the opener. Our own Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt laid out where they think Roczen will land for 2023.

Steve Matthes: Well I asked an industry insider that’s got some connection to Roczen and what he’s doing and he replied that the “Kenny pie” broke down to this: 70 percent chance he stays with the Aussie-based Honda team he’s been riding on (Fire Power Parts Honda Racing in the U.S.); 20 percent chance he signs with Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki (he’s riding the bike this week); 5 percent chance he rides for ClubMX Yamaha; and 5 percent on his own deal, privateer style.

Which sounds about right to me, Roczen after winning Paris Supercross this past weekend, definitely made it sound like he’s got some things to think about in terms of riding for his current team and one thing that I would think about, that Roczen would not want to ride a Honda because of where he just was for six years, didn’t seem to bother Roczen at all. He’s got a different bike than the one he had ridden with some different people doing the modifications. He’s in a good place for sure and if he starts out strong, I would bet that the factory team might slide him some transmission gears or some other small stuff that he might need. I think he might have to lose Fox and get into Fly Racing gear to seal this deal but from what I’ve been told, this is a possibility.

The Suzuki, heck he knows that bike and the HEP team, with the help of Suzuki and Progressive Insurance, want to make it happen bad. Yeah, the bike is not on the same level as the other ones, but Roczen can make it work, the HEP team has some good people over there and he can keep wearing Fox I believe, so financially, I would bet on the HEP thing being the best money wise for Kenny although he’s told me he doesn’t care about that at this point.

ClubMX, we saw him there riding the new 2023 Yamaha YZ450F but I’m not sure that the team can make that work with the existing sponsors they have. Doing it on his own? Well, that’s very expensive and tough as well.

Heck, maybe he’ll be on a Stark Varg electric bike—we saw he rode that this week!

In the end, whatever he does do needs to happen very quickly, Anaheim 1 is coming up quickly!