Photos by Stark/JP Acevedo

Two-time AMA 450 Class Pro Motocross champion and two-time 450SX AMA Supercross runner up and arguably the highest-profile rider in international dirt bike racing, Ken Roczen, was the latest name to take the new Stark Varg electric motocross bike through its paces this week.

The 28-year-old—the inaugural FIM World Supercross #1 and recent King of Paris—travelled to Barcelona, Spain to test Stark Future’s flagship model that is set to ship in the first quarter of 2023, and with pre-orders of 15,000 units globally the Varg is of the most successful launch motorcycles in history.

The test session lasted for around three hours at the MX Golf facility in Catalunya, scene of the Stark Varg's international press test this summer.

“The anticipation was really high,” Roczen said. “We started on a motocross track and transitioned to supercross. I was very curious coming here—a very cool track by the way—and the Varg didn’t disappoint. I had so much fun today.”