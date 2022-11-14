Images by Christophe Desmet

Jace Owen recently announced he will ride for Phoenix Honda Racing in 2023 and a week later found himself in France for the Paris Supercross after just a few days back on the Honda. With the help of Florent Richier’s Team FR25 Honda program, Owen went after his second Prince of Paris crown in the SX2 class on Saturday and Sunday night. Owen would put solid results together finishing second four times from six races, but an untimely eighth place in the first main on Sunday put him in a deep hole for the crown. Still though, when Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki’s Chris Blose went over the bars in the whoops during the final main event, Owen was suddenly leading not only the race but the overall standings as well. That is until Blose’s teammate Matt Moss snuck up and got around Owen for what was not only the final main event win, but the overall as well.

Owen was left to settle for second on the night but didn’t lament his lost opportunity as he was still happy with the experience. Afterwards, our own Steve Matthes caught up with him to hear all about it.

Racer X: Man, you said on the podium you didn’t know that was for the overall. Blose had a big one behind you. I was wondering a little bit because you kind of didn’t fight for it as much as you should. That sucks! Could have taken the overall.

Jace Owen: Yeah, you’re exactly right. I felt like I left a little something on the table. That’s why I didn’t give up definitely, but with Matt going 1-1 in the first two and me getting tangled with Chris and going 8-2, I wasn’t in contention for that. I honestly didn’t even know that if I had beaten him in the last race that I would have been the Prince. I didn’t know that Chris went down either, so that’s why you just keep chugging along, right? But it’s a lesson learned, and we’ll keep pushing.

Well it’s not like you haven’t won before here, right? You’ve been Prince before?

Yeah.