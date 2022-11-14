Images by Christophe Desmet

Cooper Webb skipped the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, spending his time getting back to his roots at some local races, and also becoming a father for the first time. His return to the big stage came a few weeks ago at Red Bull Straight Rhythm, and he was also racing at the Paris Supercross over the weekend.

Webb wasn’t at the level of the leaders, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac, but he did improve a bit from night one to night two. Steve Matthes caught up to the 2019 and 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion after the race.

Racer X: I thought you were going to be on suicide watch after last night. Afterwards, we talked a little bit, and you were fine. Much better today. Good job today. If you hadn’t jumped off the track, you would have got third overall, which I think you would take. You’d be okay with it?

Cooper Webb: Yeah. I would be stoked with that. That was my goal kind of all weekend. Obviously, you always want to win. I’m not really to the level yet of where I should be. I just started riding supercross again like six weeks ago. I missed all summer not racing. We’ve been testing a lot, and you don’t know. You think that you fixed a lot of things, and I think we saw yesterday quickly that we still had a lot of work to do. But today was much better. We made some big changes on the suspension and that seemed to help me today. Still some room to improve, but like you said, I think I was in the mix. At least speed was pretty good. Still need some fitness, need some race intensity. Every time I got out there, I felt better and better, so I was stoked with that. I was on suicide watch a few times yesterday, but today we backed it up.

I’m guessing you just cross-rutted and went left?

I’m not quite sure what I did. I landed in the same line, and then went left.