Main image courtesy of Christophe Desmet.

Night two of the Paris Supercross is complete in this beautiful city and we saw some more great racing and a huge upset as well. Monster Energy Yamaha/Star Racing’s Eli Tomac had a masterful 2022 season with wins indoors, outdoors, at the MXoN, at the opening round of the World SX in Cardiff, and even night one in Paris. It was all going ET’s way and it seemed that he would end his final night of racing in 2022 on top as well. But Honda Genuine Parts’ Ken Roczen, still without a ride for 2023, had something to say about it as he swept all three main events and took his first King of Paris crown in his first try at this race as well.

Perhaps things started off on the wrong foot for Tomac when in the Superpole contest he came up short on the 3-4 in one rhythm and clunked it. It was a hard hit and seemed to stun the #3 Yamaha rider. He recovered quickly but that was all it took for him to finish last in the Superpole and get the 10th gate pick for the first main event.

And when that gate dropped it was Roczen continuing his strong weekend with a start to finish main event win while Tomac got up to third from a pretty decent start considering where he gated. At this point, the two riders were tied for the overall with the exact same finishes with two mains to go.

Both Red Bull KTM riders, Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb, were better today and closer to Tomac, Roczen, and Kenny’s teammate Justin Brayton. In fact, Musquin scored a popular second in the first main today while Webb was fifth.