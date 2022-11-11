Today, however, it was kind of slow, as November 11 is Veterans Day all over much of the world, and that tradition started right here. World War I ended on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918, not far from here, as a ceasefire was called between Germany and the Allied Forces of France, Great Britain, the U.S., Australia, and more. Today, here in Paris, they celebrated and remembered with a big ceremony at the base of the Arc de Triomphe, which was really cool for Sabrina and me to see—she’s got almost as much history geek in here as I do. (Yes, we’re here for supercross, but it’s also part-honeymoon. She got two days of seeing all of the big museums and Notre Dame, currently being rebuilt, and les Catacombes and all, but now I get two days of racing.)

2022 Paris Supercross Broadcast Schedule

Date Start Time (Eastern) Link November 12, 2022 2:00 p.m. www.mxgp-tv.com November 13, 2022 10:00 a.m.

Before we get too much more into this race with Matthes down below, I want to hand it off to Jason Weigandt to talk about the loss of a close friend, and a wonderful man the entire motorsports racing world is going to miss, Coy Gibbs.

Goodbye to Coy (Jason Weigandt)

The motocross community was rocked this week by the sudden loss of Coy Gibbs, who passed in his sleep on Sunday morning while in Phoenix for the NASCAR season finale. Coy was the founder of the Joe Gibbs Racing MX team, but that team shuttered two years ago, and the Gibbs family will always be primarily associated with football and car racing more than dirt bikes. You might wonder why Coy's passing seems like such a big deal, then. It's because of Coy himself. His dad, Coach Joe Gibbs, always says that you "win with people." When Coy decided to build a motocross team, he focused on the personalities first, starting with team manager Jeremy Albrecht. The staff they assembled was built in Coy's mold: competitive, but man did they know how to have fun. Coy would ball-bust anyone, anytime, and he loved when you gave it back. I really feel like part of Coy's reason to even start the team was to have a group of guys to travel and hang out with. I envision it kind of like the feel of a football locker room.

Consider some of the riders the team employed. One year I got to hang with them during a sponsor visit to AutoTrader.com. The riders there that day included Phil Nicoletti, Justin Bogle, Weston Peick, Justin Hill, and Malcolm Stewart. I mean, this was an all-time group of moto personalities—some rapping, some playing guitar, some laughing, some laughing at the laughing, and one grumpy guy complaining. It was exactly the type of group Coy loved. Never, ever a dull moment inside that JGR truck or shop. Kris Keefer talked about the nonstop trash talk with his buddies at the World Vets over the weekend. Coy Gibbs was a man of great resources and privilege, but he wanted that exact same experience: trash talking your buddies, just at a really, really high level.