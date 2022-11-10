Watch and Donate: Donovan Mitchell, Spinal Cord Injury, Wings For Life Fundraiser

The realities of a spinal cord injury aren't always as they seem. Only six percent of spinal cord injuries each year are sports related. A lot of ex-racers who have suffered from the injury will put on a brave face, but life is quite challenging behind the scenes. We've spoken to Donovan Mitchell before about his injury situation--suffered over twenty years ago when he was part of the Red Bull KTM factory team. Through Wings for Life, a charitable foundation dedicated to spinal injury research, there's hope for a breakthrough, and Red Bull is matching all donations to help double the funding.

You can donate to Wings for Life to support Donovan's team at the Wings For Life Gold Classic. 100 percent of every dollar donated goes to spinal cord research. Red Bull covers all administrative costs for WFL and matches dollar for dollar every thing raised year in and year out. Red Bull and WFL are determined to find a cure in our lifetime. Go to https://www.wingsforlife.com/ to learn more about Wings for Life.