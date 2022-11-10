Results Archive
250 Words: History of Paris Supercross

250 Words History of Paris Supercross

November 10, 2022 3:15pm
by:

Main image: Rick Johnson and Jean-Michael Bayle, photo by MotoVerte

The Paris Supercross is the longest-running overseas supercross event in the history of the sport, as this weekend’s race marks the 39th edition of the classic. So, in the event’s history, how many different riders have been crowned King of Paris? Who has the most King of Paris titles?

The inaugural Paris Supercross event took place in March 1984, during the week on a Wednesday and Thursday in between the Daytona and Talladega rounds of the 1984 AMA/Wrangler Supercross Championship. Yup, the middle of the week in a championship! Reigning AMA Supercross Champion David Bailey took the King of Bercy—named after the location of the event—honors at the first ever event. It was such a success that the promoters ran a second event a few months later in December. This time, there was no competing AMA series running in the U.S., which brought back several of the top riders over the pond. It was newly crowned AMA Supercross Champion Johnny O’Mara taking the King of Bercy honors that time. Since then, the event has run basically once every year (except for the COVID-19 impacted year of 2020). The event even changed venues as it now takes place at the Paris La Défense Arena, which opened in 2017.

In 2021, Marvin Musquin claimed King of Paris honors for the third time (2016 and 2017 as well), becoming a tie for the second-most King of Paris honors with Justin Barcia (2010, 2013, and 2019). When Barcia won the event for a third time in 2019, he became the only rider to win the King of Paris honors with two different brands of motorcycles, as his first two wins came aboard a Honda, and his third win came aboard a Yamaha. All three of Musquin’s wins came aboard a Red Bull KTM. So, who has claimed the crown more? Long-time Yamaha rider David Vuillemin claimed the most King of Paris crowns, claiming four total in his home country (1999, 2000, 2001, and 2003). Since the first event in 1984, there have been a total of 25 different riders to claim King of Paris honors, with only nine total riders taking the crown at least twice.

  • David Bailey MotoVerte
  • Justin Barcia in 2019. Christophe Desmet
  • Marvin Musquin in 2021. Christophe Desmet

Check out the King of Paris honors from each year, and the other multi-time King of Paris winners below as well.

Riders such as Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Brayton, and Marvin Musquin are some of the top contenders competing this weekend. Will Musquin tie his countryman and trainer's record this weekend? Give us your pick for the 2022 King of Paris in the comments section below. 

Riders to Win King of Paris Honors by Year

YearKing of ParisBrand
2021Marvin MusquinKTM
2020NO EVENT - COVID-19
2019Justin BarciaYamaha
2018Jason AndersonHusqvarna
2017Marvin MusquinKTM
2016Marvin MusquinKTM
2015Weston PeickYamaha
2014Eli TomacHonda
2013Justin BarciaHonda
2012Jake WeimerKawasaki
2011Kyle ChisholmYamaha
2010Justin BarciaHonda
2009Justin BraytonYamaha
2008James StewartYamaha
2007Chad ReedYamaha
2006Christophe PourcelKawasaki
2005Andrew ShortHonda
2004Andrew ShortHonda
2003David VuilleminYamaha
2002Grant LangstonKTM
2001David VuilleminYamaha
2000David VuilleminYamaha
1999David VuilleminYamaha
1998Larry WardSuzuki
1997Jeff EmigKawasaki
1996Ryan HughesKawasaki
1995Jeremy McGrathHonda
1994Mike LaRoccoKawasaki
1993Jeremy McGrathHonda
1992Jeff StantonHonda
1991Jean-Michael BayleHonda
1990Jean-Michael BayleHonda
1989Ricky JohnsonHonda
1988Jeff WardKawasaki
1987Ricky JohnsonHonda
1986David BaileyHonda
1985Johnny O'MaraHonda
1984 (2nd event)Johnny O'MaraHonda
1984 (first event)David BaileyHonda
David Vuillemin
David Vuillemin MotoVerte

Multiple Time Winners

Total WinsYearKing of Paris
42003David VuilleminYamaha
2001
2000
1999
32021Marvin MusquinKTM
2017
2016
32019Justin BarciaYamaha
2013Honda
2010Honda
22005Andrew ShortHonda
2004
21995Jeremy McGrathHonda
1993
21991Jean-Michael BayleHonda
1990
21989Ricky JohnsonHonda
1987
21986David BaileyHonda
1984 (first event)
21985Johnny O'MaraHonda
1984 (2nd event)

