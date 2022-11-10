Main image: Rick Johnson and Jean-Michael Bayle, photo by MotoVerte
The Paris Supercross is the longest-running overseas supercross event in the history of the sport, as this weekend’s race marks the 39th edition of the classic. So, in the event’s history, how many different riders have been crowned King of Paris? Who has the most King of Paris titles?
The inaugural Paris Supercross event took place in March 1984, during the week on a Wednesday and Thursday in between the Daytona and Talladega rounds of the 1984 AMA/Wrangler Supercross Championship. Yup, the middle of the week in a championship! Reigning AMA Supercross Champion David Bailey took the King of Bercy—named after the location of the event—honors at the first ever event. It was such a success that the promoters ran a second event a few months later in December. This time, there was no competing AMA series running in the U.S., which brought back several of the top riders over the pond. It was newly crowned AMA Supercross Champion Johnny O’Mara taking the King of Bercy honors that time. Since then, the event has run basically once every year (except for the COVID-19 impacted year of 2020). The event even changed venues as it now takes place at the Paris La Défense Arena, which opened in 2017.
In 2021, Marvin Musquin claimed King of Paris honors for the third time (2016 and 2017 as well), becoming a tie for the second-most King of Paris honors with Justin Barcia (2010, 2013, and 2019). When Barcia won the event for a third time in 2019, he became the only rider to win the King of Paris honors with two different brands of motorcycles, as his first two wins came aboard a Honda, and his third win came aboard a Yamaha. All three of Musquin’s wins came aboard a Red Bull KTM. So, who has claimed the crown more? Long-time Yamaha rider David Vuillemin claimed the most King of Paris crowns, claiming four total in his home country (1999, 2000, 2001, and 2003). Since the first event in 1984, there have been a total of 25 different riders to claim King of Paris honors, with only nine total riders taking the crown at least twice.
Check out the King of Paris honors from each year, and the other multi-time King of Paris winners below as well.
Riders such as Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Brayton, and Marvin Musquin are some of the top contenders competing this weekend. Will Musquin tie his countryman and trainer's record this weekend? Give us your pick for the 2022 King of Paris in the comments section below.
Riders to Win King of Paris Honors by Year
|Year
|King of Paris
|Brand
|2021
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2020
|NO EVENT - COVID-19
|2019
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha
|2018
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna
|2017
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2016
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2015
|Weston Peick
|Yamaha
|2014
|Eli Tomac
|Honda
|2013
|Justin Barcia
|Honda
|2012
|Jake Weimer
|Kawasaki
|2011
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|2010
|Justin Barcia
|Honda
|2009
|Justin Brayton
|Yamaha
|2008
|James Stewart
|Yamaha
|2007
|Chad Reed
|Yamaha
|2006
|Christophe Pourcel
|Kawasaki
|2005
|Andrew Short
|Honda
|2004
|Andrew Short
|Honda
|2003
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|2002
|Grant Langston
|KTM
|2001
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|2000
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|1999
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|1998
|Larry Ward
|Suzuki
|1997
|Jeff Emig
|Kawasaki
|1996
|Ryan Hughes
|Kawasaki
|1995
|Jeremy McGrath
|Honda
|1994
|Mike LaRocco
|Kawasaki
|1993
|Jeremy McGrath
|Honda
|1992
|Jeff Stanton
|Honda
|1991
|Jean-Michael Bayle
|Honda
|1990
|Jean-Michael Bayle
|Honda
|1989
|Ricky Johnson
|Honda
|1988
|Jeff Ward
|Kawasaki
|1987
|Ricky Johnson
|Honda
|1986
|David Bailey
|Honda
|1985
|Johnny O'Mara
|Honda
|1984 (2nd event)
|Johnny O'Mara
|Honda
|1984 (first event)
|David Bailey
|Honda
Multiple Time Winners
|Total Wins
|Year
|King of Paris
|4
|2003
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|2001
|2000
|1999
|3
|2021
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2017
|2016
|3
|2019
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha
|2013
|Honda
|2010
|Honda
|2
|2005
|Andrew Short
|Honda
|2004
|2
|1995
|Jeremy McGrath
|Honda
|1993
|2
|1991
|Jean-Michael Bayle
|Honda
|1990
|2
|1989
|Ricky Johnson
|Honda
|1987
|2
|1986
|David Bailey
|Honda
|1984 (first event)
|2
|1985
|Johnny O'Mara
|Honda
|1984 (2nd event)