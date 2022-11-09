Yeah, it was kind of announced that you were coming back [for the last four outdoors] and then the next thing I knew you weren’t, can you comment on that? Star has 49 riders, so we never know what’s going on over there because there’s so many bikes to keep track of, and new guys are joining the team like every three weeks, so it just didn’t work out, is that what you’re going with?

Yeah I can touch on it a little bit because me and those guys, we ended on great terms, I have a great relationship with everybody at Star and I never would try to say anything negative about those guys. They treated me really really well for six years being on that team and I’ve got a soft spot for all of those guys for sure. But it was kind of one of those things where at the beginning of the year I was put in a position where I was told that if I was to get injured then an injury clause was going to be implemented and I’m like, “Okay that’s fine,” you know, whatever. I get it if you’re not out there pushing these brands and pushing your sponsors then you’re probably not going to get paid, that’s the way it works sometimes. And that’s what happened. So I was put in a position where I am like, “Okay well I am not going to make any money regardless,” and I didn’t really care because I am like, “Dude who cares. At this point I just want to go race.” I did really well last year. I won a championship for this team. I want to just go race. I have been sitting on the sidelines for months. At the same time we are trying to figure out 2023, me and my agent Jimmy Button and then this KTM thing kind of fell in our laps and they were like, “Hey if you want to get a head start and start riding this 450 a little early, we can start paying you early, you can come down and train at 83 [Compound] and just really get a big head start on this whole 450 thing. We could ease into it and then you can start riding supercross and we can really just get a bigger head start than what we anticipated.” And I am like, “Okay that honestly sounds great.” So that is kind of what led us to that decision. And Bobby and the team were cool with that, they were like, “Obviously we would love for you to race a few races this summer,” but like you said there’s 49 other guys there, so it wasn’t too big of an issue for me to go my own way, so they agreed to it, said it was fine and we did the KTM thing. I thought it was kind of a done deal and my ’23 was set, signed a contract with those guys, rode the bike for about four or five weeks and then things kind of imploded before they ever got going. So, that left us kind of sitting there scratching our heads again. So, that’s when I came back to California, I had just sold my house in Tallahassee and I was like, “Well I guess we’ll go back to California and figure it out when we get there.” So that’s what we did for a few months there until this came around.

I can’t even follow the timeline, so then you have Rocky Mountain coming back with a new owner so to speak, and that was looking good, and did you even ride and everything?

Yeah, I was actually still living in Tallahassee, and I was going back and forth to 83 Compound once a week and I’d ride two or three days then go back. Kind of regroup with things at home then I would come back the next week. Like I said I rode a KTM 450 for about four or five weeks during that little span. They were gone for a full week for Loretta’s, I didn’t ride that week. And then when they came back, I went down there on a Monday, was going to ride Tuesday, Wednesday and literally on that Tuesday they called me in before, the owner and at the time Seth Rarick was helping out with that outfit as well and they were like, “Hey we are kind of dealing with some things and if we don’t get the answers we need today I don’t think we are going to move forward.” I was like, “Uh I kind of already signed with you guys. I thought we were passed that point.” But I was like, “Okay I guess just let me know how it goes,” type situation and then literally that evening we got the call, and it was no longer a thing. I was pretty disheartened at the time, I was like, “Man I wish I would have just stayed and raced the last four outdoors with Star, at least I would have got some gate drops.” But like I said I did what I thought was best at the time it just didn’t work. Which is a bummer, I hate to see any team that’s going to be there not, we need more avenues for guys in this sport, so it was a bummer. But that’s part of the sport it happens.