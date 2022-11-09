FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

With the passing of JGR’s Coy Gibbs, on this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast I called up four people that rode for him, worked for him, and all were good friends with him to tell some stories, have some laughs, and remember our buddy. Listen in as Justin Brayton, Phil Nicoletti, Patrick Barker, and Thomas Fichter share their memories of Coy Gibbs.

Listen to the podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.