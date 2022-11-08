Husqvarna Motorcycles Announces 2023 Street Range and All-New FS 450 Supermoto

A new hydro-formed frame enhances rider feedback with the new polyamide-reinforced aluminum subframe playing a vital role in aiding handling and ensuring comfort. Together with the latest WP suspension and a repositioned engine that improves mass centralization, the FS 450 delivers an exceptional on-track experience for all riders.

Assembled skillfully with quality, supermoto-specific hardware including Alpina wheels, a Suter anti-hopping clutch, and high performance Brembo brakes, the FS 450 is undoubtedly built for competition.

With all these performance-focused technical advancements, the FS 450 unquestionably remains as the most powerful, best handling and most complete supermoto machine on the market today.

2023 Technical Highlights

New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle

New hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame significantly improves anti-squat behavior

New SOHC engine provides class-leading performance and low weight

New Quickshift sensor ensures seamless up-shifting

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

New aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimized main piston and tool-free adjusters

New multifunctional map switch, which also activates the Quickshifter, traction- and launch control

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

To further customize the FS 450, a concise selection of high-quality Technical Accessories is available from your local Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership. Each component is designed to enhance on-track performance, reduce weight or add durability to this exceptional supermoto machine. For enhanced rider safety and unrestricted performance, a premium collection of supermoto-specific Functional Apparel combines innovative technical features for improved comfort, protection and style.

The 2023 FS 450 will be available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers from November 2022 onward.

Husqvarna Motorcycles Announces 2023 Street Range

Master The Terrain And Discover The Open Road

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce availability of its 2023 street lineup – exciting street machines that include the single-cylinder Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401, the exceptionally versatile 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro, along with the parallel-twin, global-traveling Norden 901. For 2023, the 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro’s distinctive styling is enhanced with each model boasting new colors and graphics for the new year.

Offering rugged styling in a progressive package, the Svartpilen 401 delivers a dynamic riding experience in urban and rural settings alike, while the Vitpilen 401 uses its lower bars and sporty tires to shine on twisty roads or as a playful commuter. Both of these capable and manageable machines feature the strong and tractable 373 cc, single-cylinder engine, streel trellis frames and low weight, high-performance WP APEX suspension to take the middle-weight capability the next level. ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS offer powerful, controlled stopping while the Easy Shift allows for clutchless gear changes to ensure class-leading control and unmatched confidence out on the road.

The 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto are each uniquely characterized by Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Swedish DNA and are equipped with an intelligently designed LCD dashboard. The USB port ensures a constant charge to navigational devices for uninterrupted riding, while an RPM display and gear selection indicator are clearly visible at a glance. From the handlebars, riders can quickly personalize their machine by selecting from two ride modes and by activating, or deactivating, traction control. These options allow for a truly customized setup to be created on both the 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto.