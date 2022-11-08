Like a lot of young riders, you had speed, but you also had mistakes, was it difficult to find that balance of going fast but not too fast?

I believe I created this style of riding, this aggressive style because I felt I was trying overcome the disadvantage of my bike, so I had to give a little bit extra of myself to fight with the other guys who had better equipment. I had to give more, and that is a little bit risky, so if you’re on that limit, crashes happen. Now though, I’ve learnt to be smarter, to ride more in control and I just feel more comfortable on the Honda CRF450R. That allows me to relax a bit more and although I had some mistakes at the beginning of the season, I rode better and better as the season went on. Experience really helps you and helps you make less mistakes.

Although your MXGP career began really well, at the end of 2021, how tough was it to make that step-up, from MX2 to MXGP?

It was really tough, because it was straight from one weekend on a CR250R to the next weekend on a CRF450R, so I didn’t have any preparation and I didn’t have the time to really get any settings setup properly. Nothing was really setup for how I wanted, so it was really difficult but somehow the CR450R matched really well with my style of riding and I knew the bike was good enough. However, because I was so under-prepared, I got a lot of arm-pump but it was a lot of fun and I’m glad I got the opportunity to do it and just show people what I was capable of on the bigger bikes.

How good did was it to climb up onto your first MXGP podium in Latvia this year?

It really felt amazing, even in the second moto I got passed one meter before the finish line but because I knew I was on the podium, I was really happy. Afterwards it bothered me, but in that moment, it was so special that I didn’t mind. As a kid, I never really thought about arriving on the podium in the premier class of the world championship so I had to make it happen, to believe it, and even then, it was difficult to believe it. I was very nervous in that second moto because I knew it was possible and that’s perhaps why I lost that position right at the end, but overall, it was an amazing feeling.

You were on a really good run of form in the middle of the season, including a second podium in Indonesia, but then you had a crash in Czech, how frustrating was that? And how difficult has it been to overcome?

I was in great form, coming from the podium in Indonesia, and just feeling so good. I was fastest in the free practice session and I’d just set the fastest lap in timed practice, but I felt I could go even faster and maybe that is a characteristic I need to control a bit and just calm myself in those moments but I was just riding so well and then a small mistake had big consequences. After that, it was difficult, I wanted to get back on the bike as quickly as possible, but I had to visit the hospital for various things and it just wasn’t easy. It was difficult to overcome and I wanted to finish the season but I knew that I needed to have a break too.

It looked like you were back to yourself at the MXoN. How excited are you for Team Spain in the future as it looks like you have a really good shot at podiums or even winning?

For the Nations, which was my first ever Nations, I had a bit of time to recover because the MXGP races were so close together and I just didn’t have time to prepare properly, but for the Nations there was a little bit of a gap and I just felt a lot better heading there. Even though it went well, I still feel like it could have gone better and I know there was more to come, but it was good for Spain and I feel we have a bright future ahead and will be capable of the podium and have some really good results in the future.