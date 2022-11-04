Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ruy Barbosa
WSX
Australian GP
WSX Results
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Justin Brayton
  3. Ken Roczen
SX2 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Aaron Tanti
EnduroCross
Boise
Tickets Now on Sale For 2023 Motocross of Nations in France

November 4, 2022
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to share that tickets for the 2023 edition of the Monster Energy FIM MXoN taking place at the legendary Ernée circuit, France, are now on sale.

The Raymond Demy circuit hosted several GPs through the years including a successful 2022 event and two unforgettable Monster Energy FIM MXoN, in 2005 and 2015.

The last edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée was in 2015 where Team France won in front of thousands of passionate spectators. On October the 21st and 22nd 2023 all eyes will be again on Team France, who will go to Ernèe to repeat the 2015 affair and have back the Chamberlain Trophy. Plus the best worldwide riders will gather together for the MXoN glory. The spectacle will be unique!

special early bird offer is now available until January 31st, featuring a special discount on all general admission tickets, which allow to witness the most thrilling and prestigious race of the year in an action packed weekend.

Don’t want to miss the best off-road event of the season. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

