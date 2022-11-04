Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
WSX
Australian GP
Articles
WSX Results
  1. Joey Savatgy
  2. Justin Brayton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
EnduroCross
Boise
Articles
Upcoming
EnduroCross
Prescott Valley
Sat Nov 5
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: Pro Motocross Legends

The List Pro Motocross Legends

November 4, 2022 3:10pm
by:

Main image of Bob Hannah. Courtesy of Steve Griffin.

As the AMA Pro Motocross Championship celebrated 50 years of racing over the summer, the series also highlighted many of their most decorated and iconic athletes over the years. Many riders have made a name for themselves racing the AMA Motocross circuit as winning a national title in the USA became one of the most coveted and sough after feats for many top motocross athletes.

We take a look back at some of the history makers over the years as Pro Motocross highlights many of their individual careers.

Rick Johnson

Jeremy McGrath

Marty Smith

Gary Jones

Jeff Stanton

Rick Burgett

Mike Kiedrowski

Mike LaRocco

Chuck Sun

Jeremy Martin

Ryan Villopoto

Ryan Dungey

Aaron Plessinger

Bob Hannah

Doug Henry

Adam Cianciarulo

Ron Lechien

Chad Reed

Mike Brown

Grant Langston

James Stewart

Travis Pastrana

Micky Dymond and George Holland

Donnie Hansen and Darrell Schultz

Zach Osborne

Jett Lawrence

Jean Michel Bayle

Blake Baggett

Trey Canard

Jimmy Weinert

Danny Laporte

Jeff Emig

Dylan Ferrandis

Jeff Ward

Steve Lamson

Mark Barnett

Cooper Webb

Johnny O'Mara

Pierre Karsmakers

Tony DiStefano

Brad Lackey

Ken Roczen

Greg Albertyn

Broc Glover

Eli Tomac

Dean Wilson

Kent Howerton

Ivan Tedesco

David Bailey

Ricky Carmichael

Read Now
January 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now