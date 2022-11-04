Racer X Films: Tom Vialle First Look on Supercross
November 4, 2022 11:45am | by: Kellen Brauer & Tom Journet
Two-time MX2 World Motocross Champion Tom Vialle has made the move to the USA full time from 2023 onward and will get his feet wet soon with his first taste of Monster Energy AMA Supercross racing. Watch as the 22-year-old Frenchman learns the ropes of supercross at KTM's Murrieta, California test track.
Film: Tom Journet & Kellen Brauer
Edit: Tom Journet
Main image courtesy of Spencer Owens.