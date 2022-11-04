Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2018 Husqvarna FE 350 Garage Build

November 4, 2022 2:00pm | by: , &

Build: Jay Clark / jayclarkent.com

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

For this month’s project, Jay Clark built himself the best dual sport bike he could, with a 350cc engine that feels more moto than dual sport. Why not just go with a bigger 500cc engine? Sure, the 500 is better on long roads and rides, but with a good-running 350cc engine, the bike feels more playful and fun when riding off-road. Plus, it doesn't feel heavy when you’ve decided to take the tighter single track home. We got with Race Tech to take care of the suspension but figured why not use their engine services at the same time?



Parts List:

Wiseco

Racer Elite Stock Compression Piston Kit (Piston, Rings, DLC Pin and Clips), CV4 Radiator Hoses, CV4 High Temperature Radiator Cap

wiseco.com

 

Race Tech                                              

Vortex ECU With Custom Mapping, Cylinder Porting, 350SXF Cams Install, Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

racetech.com

 

Pro X Racing Parts                      

Rear Sprocket (14/51 Gearing), Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Front and Rear Brake Pads

pro-x.com

 

FMF Racing                                          

Slip On 4.1 Muffler with S/A Insert In

fmfracing.com

 

Rekluse  

Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Cover

rekluse.com

 

DeCal Works          

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plates Backgrounds, Graphic Guards

decalmx.com    

 

Works Connection                                

Factory II Stand, Front and Rears Brake Caps, Clutch Master Cylinder Cap, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Axle Block Upgrade Kit

worksconnection.com   

 

Dunlop                        

EN91 Front and Rear Tires (DOT/ISDE Approved Tire)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com       

 

Cometic Gasket

Engine Gaskets

cometic.com

 

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Podium Flight Champ Bend Bars

odigrips.com

 

ICW          

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

icwbikestands.com

 

Uni Filter                                             

Two-Stage Air Filter      

unifilter.com                

 

IMS                                         

Large Tank, Coolant Catch Can

imsproducts.com          

 

Scar                                                     

Titanium Footpegs

scar-racingusa.com

 

TM Designs                              

Rear Chain Guide

tmdesignworks.com                  

 

MotoSeat         

Custom Cool Seat Cover 

motoseat.com    

           

Bullet Proof Designs                              

Swing Arm Guard, Rear Linkage Guard

bulletproofdesigns.com 

 

Tusk Off Road                          

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Complete Wheelset 18” Rear, Oversized Rotor Front, Rotor Rear, Brake and Sprocket Hardware

tuskoffroad.com           

 

Enduro Engineering

Clutch Slave Cylinder Guard, Hand Guards

enduroeng.com

 

Taco Moto Co.

Tidy Tail Kit, LED Flasher Relay, LED Flasher Indicator Adapter, 360 Fork Wrap Turn Signals with Run Light Feature, CNC Fuel Tank Tap Fitting, Crank Hose System, Left Hand Master Switch, Wheel Weight Kit, In-Tank Fuel Filter Upgrade, Side Winder Fuel Line Hose Solution, Tokyo Off-Road Starting Capacitor, Double Take Mirror, Golan Quick Disconnect Fuel Filter, CPC Brass Fuel Line Connector, Full Flow Tank Vent Hose with Check Valve, KTM Hard Parts Screen-less Air Filter Cage

tacomoto.co

 

Motominded

Epic Head Light/Baja Designs, License Plate Holder, Super Mount V2

motominded.com

 

Baja Designs

Head Light (Modified by Motominded)

bajadesigns.com

 

Sano Metal Finishing    

Vapor Honing & Cerakoting

sanometalfinishing.com

 

P3 Carbon                                  

P3 Carbon Skid Plate

p3carbon.com              

 

UFO Plastic                              

Full Plastic Kit Keefer ’90s Flo Yellow, Frame Guards, Mud Flap

ufoplasticusa.com

 

Fastway/Pro Moto Billet

Kick Stand

fastway.zone

 

MX Refurb

Header Pipe Buffed and Polished

threepalmsmx.com

2018 Husqvarna FE 350 Garage Build

