Build: Jay Clark / jayclarkent.com

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

For this month’s project, Jay Clark built himself the best dual sport bike he could, with a 350cc engine that feels more moto than dual sport. Why not just go with a bigger 500cc engine? Sure, the 500 is better on long roads and rides, but with a good-running 350cc engine, the bike feels more playful and fun when riding off-road. Plus, it doesn't feel heavy when you’ve decided to take the tighter single track home. We got with Race Tech to take care of the suspension but figured why not use their engine services at the same time?







Parts List:

Wiseco

Racer Elite Stock Compression Piston Kit (Piston, Rings, DLC Pin and Clips), CV4 Radiator Hoses, CV4 High Temperature Radiator Cap

wiseco.com

Race Tech

Vortex ECU With Custom Mapping, Cylinder Porting, 350SXF Cams Install, Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

racetech.com

Pro X Racing Parts

Rear Sprocket (14/51 Gearing), Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Front and Rear Brake Pads

pro-x.com

FMF Racing

Slip On 4.1 Muffler with S/A Insert In

fmfracing.com

Rekluse

Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Cover

rekluse.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plates Backgrounds, Graphic Guards

decalmx.com

Works Connection

Factory II Stand, Front and Rears Brake Caps, Clutch Master Cylinder Cap, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Axle Block Upgrade Kit

worksconnection.com

Dunlop

EN91 Front and Rear Tires (DOT/ISDE Approved Tire)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Cometic Gasket

Engine Gaskets

cometic.com

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Podium Flight Champ Bend Bars

odigrips.com

ICW

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

icwbikestands.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com

IMS

Large Tank, Coolant Catch Can

imsproducts.com

Scar

Titanium Footpegs

scar-racingusa.com

TM Designs

Rear Chain Guide

tmdesignworks.com

MotoSeat

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com

Bullet Proof Designs

Swing Arm Guard, Rear Linkage Guard

bulletproofdesigns.com

Tusk Off Road

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Complete Wheelset 18” Rear, Oversized Rotor Front, Rotor Rear, Brake and Sprocket Hardware

tuskoffroad.com

Enduro Engineering

Clutch Slave Cylinder Guard, Hand Guards

enduroeng.com

Taco Moto Co.

Tidy Tail Kit, LED Flasher Relay, LED Flasher Indicator Adapter, 360 Fork Wrap Turn Signals with Run Light Feature, CNC Fuel Tank Tap Fitting, Crank Hose System, Left Hand Master Switch, Wheel Weight Kit, In-Tank Fuel Filter Upgrade, Side Winder Fuel Line Hose Solution, Tokyo Off-Road Starting Capacitor, Double Take Mirror, Golan Quick Disconnect Fuel Filter, CPC Brass Fuel Line Connector, Full Flow Tank Vent Hose with Check Valve, KTM Hard Parts Screen-less Air Filter Cage

tacomoto.co

Motominded

Epic Head Light/Baja Designs, License Plate Holder, Super Mount V2

motominded.com

Baja Designs

Head Light (Modified by Motominded)

bajadesigns.com

Sano Metal Finishing

Vapor Honing & Cerakoting

sanometalfinishing.com

P3 Carbon

P3 Carbon Skid Plate

p3carbon.com

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit Keefer ’90s Flo Yellow, Frame Guards, Mud Flap

ufoplasticusa.com

Fastway/Pro Moto Billet

Kick Stand

fastway.zone

MX Refurb

Header Pipe Buffed and Polished

threepalmsmx.com

2018 Husqvarna FE 350 Garage Build