It’s been a few years since we’ve seen a multi-time World Motocross Champion uproot his life in Europe to come race full time in the USA, but reigning and two-time MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle is all in. The recently turned 22-year-old Frenchman made the decision this year in the middle of his title fight with Jago Geerts before eventually sealing the deal on a second World Title. Like fellow Frenchman and two-time World Champion Marvin Musquin a decade ago, Vialle will have the full support of Red Bull KTM in a three-year deal that will see him compete in the USA until at least the end of 2025.

An exciting time no doubt for not only Vialle but the sport as well to see a decorated talent jump the pond to compete in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, but the work starts now. As Vialle has just flipped into his third week of riding and testing supercross, we caught up with him yesterday at the KTM test track to see how it’s been going.

Racer X: First of all, welcome to the U.S.! Tell me a little bit about your first impressions, what it’s like being here, getting used to supercross, and working with the team so far.

Tom Vialle: Thank you! Yeah, you know it’s my first time in America. I’ve been dreaming a little bit. I think it’s a dream for everyone in Europe to come over here and do supercross. I’ve got two titles in Europe, so it was the right moment to come. We agreed with KTM for three years to come over in supercross and in motocross as well. So yeah, it’s exciting you know. I’ve been here for about a month and I’m enjoying it a lot.

Tell me about the decision to come here this year. I know you may have stayed in GPs, but you would have had to move up. How difficult was that decision and how long did it take you to make that decision?

Yeah, I can tell you it was a tough decision. I had a lot of reflection with my family because I also moved my family over here, so it was not only a decision for myself, and we thought a lot. In Europe, if you have two MX2 titles, you have to move into the 450s. I think once you move into 450s, you cannot come anymore to America. In 450, the level is really hard. So, it’s better to come first in 250s, do supercross on a 250, and then move to 450. So, we took the decision with my family and also KTM. We talked a lot, discussed a lot, and it was the right moment to come over here.