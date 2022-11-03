James Stewart’s racing career is now six seasons behind him. At the end of 2021, the five-year mark since his last race in 2016, he became eligible for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, and he got the vote in his first year of eligibility.

With that much time rapidly gapping into the rear-view mirror, our staff is taking a look back at their memories of James Stewart’s racing days.

Jason Thomas:James Stewart was the fastest motorcycle racer I have ever seen. That designation alone warrants a Hall of Fame entry in my mind, but he also has the wins and titles to go along with that Fastest Man on the Planet aura. He invented technique, most notably the "Bubba Scrub", and forced everyone to rethink their approach to racing. I can specifically remember sitting on the couch with Chad Reed in the 2006-2009 era, watching James do ridiculous things on the race replay and then doing drills to try to emulate. He was a true innovator on the motorcycle and an entertainer while he did it. He was always conscious of the fans when he won races, doing sprinkler dances, or "the worm." The fans responded, too, making him one of the most popular riders in the sport's history. He had the sport in the palm of his hand for several years.

Even with all of the success, I can't help but feel like he left wins and titles on the table. In 2007's outdoor championship, he led most of the way before a crash at Washougal forced him to retire from the series. Similarly, the 2008 Monster Energy AMA Supercross title felt like it was his to lose when he exited for knee surgery. The 2010 and 2011 were mixed bags with success but also a plethora of inconsistency frustration. The 2012 outdoor series was another missed opportunity as he suffered a heavy crash at Thunder Valley. So many wins but also, so many "what-if's", too. That's where I'm torn on where to place him in the upper echelons of all-timers. I truly feel he had the talent to be the best the sport has ever seen. Unfortunately, crashes and a gentleman named Ricky Carmichael may have derailed that inevitability. I think he lands at #3 for me on the all-time list. I can't put him above Jeremy McGrath and his 72 premier class AMA Supercross wins nor Carmichael's 15 titles and more importantly, the fact that RC beat Stew in their heads up battles. His raw talent, speed, and legacy put him above the likes of Rick Johnson, Ryan Dungey, Ryan Villopoto, or Eli Tomac, though. When I ask myself which rider made me shake my head in amazement more than any other, Stew wins that debate every time. There will likely never be another like him.