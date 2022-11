Jason Weigandt walks and talks around the ClubMX facility in South Carolina, and catches Ken Roczen testing a 2023 Yamaha YZ450F. Ken doesn't have anything signed for the upcoming season, so he's free to try bikes and see what he likes. Also, Weigandt chats with FXR/ClubMX riders Phil Nicoletti and Jeremy Martin, and amateur rippers Luke Fauser and Landin Peppered.