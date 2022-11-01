Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC Produces $10,000 Towards Breast Cancer Awareness

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, completed its 2022 season on October 22 and 23, with the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana. For the 12th year in-a-row the event was deemed a “pink race” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with several partners contributing to raise money for the cause.

For the past 27 years the local community has been a favorite stop for the GNCC Circuit, with the moto-crazed enthusiasts everywhere you turn it has always been one of the largest turnouts in each season. This season's event broke another attendance record with 2,751 racers entering into the races throughout the weekend.