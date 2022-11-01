Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC Produces $10,000 Towards Breast Cancer Awareness
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, completed its 2022 season on October 22 and 23, with the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana. For the 12th year in-a-row the event was deemed a “pink race” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with several partners contributing to raise money for the cause.
For the past 27 years the local community has been a favorite stop for the GNCC Circuit, with the moto-crazed enthusiasts everywhere you turn it has always been one of the largest turnouts in each season. This season's event broke another attendance record with 2,751 racers entering into the races throughout the weekend.
This year GNCC and its partners raised $10,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness at the season finale in Indiana. The proceeds raised will once again be donated to the Faith Alliance Fund at the Montgomery County Community Foundation. This fund provides support to the Montgomery Country Free Clinic (MCFC), which offers free mammogram examinations, wigs, transportation, and guidance to those affected across the Crawfordsville and surrounding region.
Yamaha had a successful 2022 season in the GNCC Series as Brycen Neal, and 32 other racers claimed their championships while 35 riders topped their class at the Ironman season finale. For every Ironman class win and National Championship earned Yamaha donated $50, with 35 wins and 33 championships for a total of $3,400. However, Yamaha also hosted a VIP section at Ironman’s concert, while also hosting bLU cRU giveaways for Yamaha racers, where $2,100 was raised. In total, Yamaha will donate $5,500 in support of breast cancer care.
KTM North America continued their efforts this year at Ironman in Breast Cancer Awareness as they donated $1,000 to go towards helping the local Montgomery County Free Clinic. Walker Fowler Racing also joined in by giving $500 to go to the MCFC.
HBD MotoGrafx returned to support the cause with series fundraising efforts by providing GNCC Ironman event stickers and pink motorcycle backgrounds. The exclusive GNCC Breast Cancer Awareness Ironman race stickers were available for $1 donation at rider registration, with a donation total coming to $434. HBD also provided donations from their pink motorcycle backgrounds, which came to $300.
With all 13 rounds of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized in the history books, the series looks ahead to the GNCC banquets being held on December 9 and 10 in Morgantown, West Virginia. Click HERE for more information on the Night of Champions.
For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.
- Facebook: @gnccracing
- Instagram: @gncc_racing
- Twitter: @gnccracing
- YouTube: @racertv