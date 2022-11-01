The following press release is from Race Winning Brands (RWB)

Mentor, OH – Race Winning Brands, Inc. (“RWB”) has ramped up its cancer research and awareness support efforts in 2022 with its Pink Piston Project℠ by partnering with the American Cancer Society (“ACS”) to raise funds through donations. Encouraged through its core automotive performance piston brands – Diamond Racing, JE Pistons, Manley Performance, and Wiseco Performance Products – RWB is offering the chance to win four different grand prizes for supporting the cause.

A dedicated Pink Piston Project℠ donation page has been established on the American Cancer Society’s platform, serving as a place people can contribute help directly (donation page can be found here). Any donation will automatically enter generous patrons into a drawing for one of four grand prizes, supplied courtesy of RWB and its automotive piston brands. The prizes consist of a set of Diamond pistons, a set of JE pistons, a Manley rotating assembly, and a rotating assembly consisting of Wiseco pistons and a K1 Technologies crankshaft and connecting rods.

“The American Cancer Society is excited to have the support of Race Winning Brands’ Pink Piston Project℠ to raise critical funds for our mission,” commented Joy Brigham, Director of Development for American Cancer Society. “Our vision is to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. That is only possible through generous donors and initiatives like the Pink Piston Project℠.”

This Pink Piston Project℠ fundraiser is open now for donations and entries and will continue through November 30th, 2022. The drawing for the grand prizes will take place on December 1, 2022.

Additionally, RWB has introduced all-new Pink Piston Project℠ t-shirts to aid in increasing the total funds raised in benefit of the American Cancer Society. All proceeds from Pink Piston Project℠ t-shirt sales will be donated to the ACS, and the shirts are available in both unisex and women’s styles. Shirts can be purchased directly via phone or email of any participating Race Winning Brands company, or by calling 1-800-321-1364.

Lastly, to maximize donation impact, RWB will be donating a portion of all its general, retail piston sales during this same time period. These efforts are not only to directly support the cause, but to also encourage RWB’s fellow performance community to help any way they can.

