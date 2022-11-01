FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Mitch Payton’s Pro Circuit PEAK team in 1991 took the sport by storm and the two guys that were there for it were Skip Norfolk and Mike Hooker. On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, Mike and Skip join the show to talk about those early years at PC, working with Mitch, the success of the team, and more.

