Over the weekend, James Stewart was one of six individuals inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, alongside of Kenny Coolbeth, Greg Hancock, Effie Hotchkiss, Sandy Kosman, and Ben Spies as members of the Class of 2022. Stewart broke records on the track and also became the first African American rider to win a championship in AMA Supercross and Motocross. The Florida native piled up wins at the amateur level (seven titles AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship titles) then made it to the top level of the sport, where he ended his professional racing career second in combined AMA professional motocross and supercross wins, and also boasting two AMA Supercross premier class titles, two AMA 125SX titles and the all-time wins record in both 125 Classes of AMA Supercross and Motocross, as well as his two AMA Motocross 125cc titles and his perfect season in the 450 Class of AMA Motocross in 2008, becoming only the second rider to ever do the feat as he joins Ricky Carmichael. Stewart was known for pushing the limits in search of the next level, so he provided everyone watching a show and left an impact on people all around the world. In May 2019, Stewart officially announced his retirement from professional racing, although he had not lined up for a gate drop since 2016.

With his family in attendance on Friday night, Stewart shared a passionate speech as an official member of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Watch the full replay of the induction ceremony here on the American Motorcyclist Association Facebook page.

A little over 12 hours after the induction ceremony, I talked to Bubba to get his reaction.

Racer X: Congratulations, it’s now Hall-of-Famer James Stewart. Now that it’s been 12 hours of it sinking in, what’s going through your mind?

James Stewart: It’s special. Last night it was emotional and kind of a blur. Just seeing all the people and throughout the years, from my first mechanic, J-Bone [Jeremy Albrecht], to my practice bike mechanic Dave Kelly, my mom and dad, my brother. So many people that were here supporting me. Roger Larson. Just thinking about him and having the trust he had in me from coming with Answer and we started Seven. Just from back then to where we are now, it’s pretty cool. There’s a million people I wanted to thank and that I didn’t have a chance to thank. Pete Fox from Fox. They were a huge part of my career. Todd Hicks, Scott Taylor. The list goes on. So, it was cool to see some faces here. Just as much as my family means to me with those guys being here, it meant just as much with those guys that were here and all the people who couldn’t show but sent texts. I got a badass text from Chad Reed this morning, and I got one from RC [Ricky Carmichael] last night. So, it was cool.

Fifteen years ago would you have ever expected to get a text from Chad Reed or Ricky?

No. We were just in a different era of life, but it still shows what kind of people they are, that we can all see a grown man cry on the stage and that makes them emotional. It was cool. I’ll just keep the text between me and Chad, but it was probably one of the coolest I’ve ever received from somebody, and it meant a lot. So, I’ve got to thank Chad for sending that. It was sick.