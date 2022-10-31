That transition from Supermini to big bikes and now on the doorstep of turning pro, have you felt like, aside from the ACL injury, that everything with making this transition has been smooth?

Yeah, I’ve had some small bruises [laughs]. I’ve had some pretty big crashes recently. But it’s all relative. You’re learning no matter what. You learn every day. I’ve been learning new stuff with Josh Hansen helping me out on supercross, helping me out with the whoops big time. That’s been a huge struggle for me, but we’re getting them down. I’m just taking my time and trying to hit them fast.

With learning supercross, how much of those first steps is learning jumps or whoops or segmenting versus putting the whole track together?

Mike Brown has been helping me out and giving me some schedules for the days at the track. Some days are motos, some days are short sprint laps, some days are just sections. It’s all different every single day. So, I’ve been on a pretty good program recently. I’ve been riding a little bit of outdoors, a little bit of supercross here and there, I’ve been going out in the hills. I’ve just been kind of riding anything which is the Ryno [Ryan Hughes] way [laughs]. [Note: Hughes had an Instagram posting streak going a few years ago where he would…ride anything.] I’ve just been trying to ride anything and there’s been a lot of good things transferring over between the riding styles. Like going and riding supercross one day and then outdoors the next, there’s a lot of stuff that transfers over and helps me with both.

You’ve been working with Hanny and Brown. Have you also leaned on your teammates like Jalek [Swoll] or RJ [Hampshire] as well?

Yeah, I’ve been taking input from all the guys. Even my homie Dean Wilson, he’s been helping me out a little bit. I always send him videos and he’ll like critique it and tell me what I need to change. Hansen has been a huge help for me. Nate Ramsey, who is one of the greats, he’s been helping me out a tremendous amount. I have a lot of good guys in my corner that have been helping me try to learn this supercross thing and I’m pumped.

What’s the toughest thing to learn so far?

The whoops are definitely the hardest part. I’ve also been working hard on pushing the rhythms though and trying to get in that race pace mentality.

We saw at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm, for example, how much pushing the rhythms and staying low can help. How technical is something like that for someone learning it for the first time? Is it hard to train your mind to push through a jump face like that?

Yeah, it’s crazy. A lot of people think that Red Bull Straight Rhythm isn’t hard just because there’s no turns, but that race is damn near as hard as any supercross track just because of how fast those guys are pushing through. Like you’re saying, the whole pushing through a jump thing is insane. There’s such little things that you need to add up to big amounts of time. There’s not a lot of separation when it comes to supercross, so any little thing or any little edge that the fastest guy has, it all helps.

Has it been fun trying to find those few tenths here and there a little bit where you can almost click the next gear in your head on what works?

Yeah, it’s hard because it’s such minute fragments of time that you need to make up. You could mess up in one corner and there goes a couple tenths, but a couple tenths on a supercross track is a lot. A second here or a second there in motocross doesn’t matter too much, fractions of a second matter when it comes to supercross just because everyone is doing the same thing when it comes to the pros.