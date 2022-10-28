Main image courtesy of Simon Cudby.

Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you today from the road to Pickerington, Ohio. That’s where AMA headquarters are located, as well as the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Tonight, the Class of 2022 will be inducted into the hall, and that class includes James Stewart, the multi-time AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion—and, for long stretches of his career, “the fastest man on the planet.”

James Stewart grew up in the moto spotlight. As a kid from Haines City, Florida, he was the fastest pee-wee rider in the world until he got on 65s, then he became fastest 65cc rider on the planet, then the fastest 85cc rider, etc., etc. As a matter of fact, Stewart is the fastest 125cc rider in the history of AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, owning the records for most 125cc wins in both. I can still see and hear him absolutely mopping up fields of 250F riders on his Kawasaki KX125s between 2002 and ’04. He's the last man to have ever won a 125 National on a 125 (Steel City ’04), as well as the last to win a title (also ’04). When Stewart moved up to the premier class, he met both Ricky Carmichael and Chad Reed at the top of their games. Injuries prevented him from making an ’05 title run in SX, while Kawasaki’s lack of a 450 kept him out of title contention outdoors.

But come 2006 it was on, and the ’06 AMA Supercross Championship (also an FIM World Championship) was the closest title battle ever, as all three finished within two points of one another, Carmichael on top in the AMA standings and the KX450F-mounted Stewart on top of the FIM standings. Carmichael would go into semi-retirement for the ’07 season, and Stewart would defeat Reed for his first premier AMA Supercross crown; in ’08 he would go undefeated in 450 Pro Motocross, matching something only Carmichael has ever done. Then he switched from Kawasaki to Yamaha and added a second 450SX title. From there, it seemed like James Stewart would be dominant for years to come. But after beating his rival Reed by just four points in 2009, James Stewart never won another title, as crashes, injuries, and an unfortunate penalty levied by the FIM—Stewart tested positive for Adderall while not having a therapeutic use exemption—haunted the rest of his career. He never really retired, he just sort of faded away.

No matter, Stewart’s legacy as a racer was well established. His speed and technique both must rank among the best ever, and he literally changed the sport when he mastered the now-standard Bubba Scrub technique, something he unveiled at the 2003 Budds Creek 125 National. His 28 wins in the 125 Nationals, 50 wins in AMA 450 Supercross, and 98 total wins in AMA Pro MX and 450 SX make him an immediate AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer, though like every other racer, he could not be nominated until at least five years after his last professional competition. His last race was Washougal ’16, but he didn’t know or announce that he was retiring, so that’s why he didn’t enter last year. (Something to think about: When will Ryan Dungey be eligible, since he returned to racing this summer. And what about Chad Reed, who just participated in the WSX? I’ll ask around this evening, because both will be in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, it’s just a matter of when.)

More recently, James has come back to the sport, with his excellent Bubba’s World podcasts on YouTube, as well as the guest TV commentator at a couple of rounds of the ’22 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships, also excellent. He continues to run his Seven clothing brand, and also works with his little brother Malcolm Stewart, a Husqvarna factory rider.

One thing to add about James Stewart: When Jeff Emig and I interviewed him back in 1999 for a very early issue of Racer X magazine, one of us asked him about his race. James Stewart is black. Young James, still on minicycles, just shrugged and said, “We all look the same with our helmets on.” And that’s where he was wrong. No one looked the same as James Stewart out there on the racetrack, at least not back then. He was incredible to watch. Of course nowadays you seen elements of his style in every good rider. But in his prime, and even before, James Stewart was truly ahead of his time.