It’s been a while since we’ve seen Cole Seely in action on the track. The former Honda HRC rider retired in 2019 and, like plenty of other people, suddenly found just about any sort of opportunity to do anything evaporate in 2020. Well, the veteran finally got a chance to get back in the saddle and compete this fall in the inaugural FIM World Supercross Championship season. He had a bit of a hard time adjusting to the format and racing in the 250 class again (he went down in the first turn in all three mains in Australia), but he had a good time and was quiet positive about the whole experience when we caught up with him after he'd returned stateside.

Racer X: Just kind of give us your thoughts on the tracks and format in general. What you liked, didn’t like, what has potential, that kind of thing. And you have to say more than just the first turn for things you didn’t like.

Cole Seely: [Laughs] General impression is, it’s a great series. The hospitality is amazing, from the way they treat the riders to the way they treat the teams. They really do all they can to make sure everyone is happy. As a rider who’s been at this a long time, that’s really special. It’s really cool to work with the guys behind the scenes, and to see the way they work with my manager, mechanic, and everyone. I think everybody was pretty happy with how things were handled. There are a lot of moving parts with these things, especially traveling the world. There’s a lot more going on than loading up a semi-truck, which is no small task in itself. Boxing everything up, shipping everything, making sure everyone is happy, making sure every part gets there, every bike gets there, there’s a lot going on! It was pretty cool to see.

I think they’re going to go through some growing pains, and that’s probably happening right now with riders not being super happy with the tracks. They were fun tracks to ride, but to race, they didn’t really allow for a lot of passing, and as we saw in Australia, the first few turns were a little tight. [Laughs] It’s a learning experience though, and just like racers, they learn from every race. I think the guys behind the scenes, they want to learn and make it better. They also look for input from the riders and teams and having these first two out of the way and with us giving our honest feedback, I think it’s something they’ll apply next year. It’s cool. But it was a little tight, and it got the best of me, and a few other riders. I’d like to see a few more opportunities to pass. I think it was set up more like an arenacross where you really have to force the pass, versus like a supercross, where you can kind of be a little more creative and not have to force it. Speed matters more. I felt like I was racing guys who, in practice, I was a little bit faster than, but they had that racing dynamic down where they were ready to go saw off front wheels.

Why do you think they made the tracks and format the way they did? Was it to try something different, or to differentiate it from Monster Energy Supercross, or something else? What do you think?

I think it’s a cool format, it’s definitely different. I think they made it like that to keep it exciting. At a certain point in a normal supercross race it kind of becomes a little monotonous. There are some passes that happen late in the race, but the majority of passes happen in the first six laps or whatever. I think it’s cool and creative to cut the race after that point and line everybody back up again. I just think the track needs to suit that type of racing better. That style of track might be better for longer races, where it kind of tightens everybody up. When you want to see the fast guys actually make it through the pack, I think the track needs to accommodate that. Let us be able to set up more creative passes and square people up, let us go faster through the whoops or hit a rhythm section a little faster. The tracks didn’t accommodate that, but it’s a learning experience. They can take the criticism and be able to build better tracks that make for better racing.