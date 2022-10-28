The “pilot season” of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is now complete. There were just two rounds of racing, but that’s enough racing to get some opinions on how it all went. We asked Justin Brayton, Shane McElrath, and Cole Seely for their views on racing in Wales and Australia.

Racer X: So, two rounds, like you said for World Supercross. Some good, some bad what’d you like about it JB? What would you change? What’s your pros and cons for the global supercross guys?

Justin Brayton: Umm the pros are, they’re really eager and the communication lines are totally open. The ten teams are super involved, and they keep saying they’re partners of theirs so I think that’s really cool. They are really, really eager to take supercross around the world which I is awesome. The cons are probably just, like some of the racing, just to fine tune. I get really bummed out when people compare it to Feld (Monster Energy AMA Supercross). Like Feld is amazing, in my opinion it's the best series in the world right now, and obviously the best riders and they have been doing it for years and years, and those guys are awesome too. But they’re like comparing it to that. It's like ok if you’ve got a 30-year business or a startup business which one is going to be better? It’s pretty obvious right? But Adam [Bailey] and the [SX Global] crew, they’re awesome, they work super hard, they are a young group of people who are very eager, and that’s awesome.

Cardiff was a learning experience, I think for everybody, but mainly with the racing. The three races in a row, they’re really gnarly. I just think that the time in between for the fans and the riders and the teams could have been just a little bit more. Which it was this past weekend, we got a little more time. And the main reason for that, I think, is just to set the stage for the fans, and then we can kind of do the calculations. Like take for instance the last race, if you could have hyped that up like “Ken is four back of Vince, and I’m one back of Vince and if this happens…” You know, explain the sub plots, right?

The tracks needed some work for sure, the tracks were very, very easy both of them, super basic tracks. And the dirt wasn’t that great, the dirt this weekend was a little bit better. So yeah, I think if it's on the world stage lets have world class tracks. Look Jason Baker does an amazing job, the finishes of it were great, just everything was little bit easy you know? The layouts I guess is what I am saying could use a little bit of work.